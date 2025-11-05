Skoda Kylaq Vs Hyundai Venue N Line: Compact SUVs Turn Up The Performance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The sub-4m SUV segment is no longer just about efficiency or space, performance is now part of the equation too. Skoda’s Kylaq and Hyundai’s newly launched Venue N Line both bring turbo-petrol power and a choice between manual and automatic transmissions to the table.

Dimensions and Design

Both SUVs measure under 4 metres at 3,995mm in length. The Kylaq has a width of 1,783mm, while the Venue is slightly wider at 1,800mm. Their wheelbases differ marginally, with the Venue offering 2,520mm and the Kylaq 2,556mm.

Visually, both SUVs carry a sporty stance. The Kylaq bears Skoda’s signature design cues but in a more compact format, whereas the Venue N Line distinguishes itself with elements such as 17-inch alloy wheels and dual exhaust tips.

Interiors and Features

Inside, both models follow an all-black, performance-inspired theme. Common features include a sunroof and several comfort-focused additions. The Venue N Line stands out with its unique N Line touches and a long list of features: a 360-degree camera, powered hand brake, ADAS suite, and over-the-air updates. The Kylaq, meanwhile, offers dual powered seats, a sunroof, and a rear camera.





Engine and Price

Under the hood, the Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo engine producing 115bhp, paired with either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The Venue N Line, in comparison, uses a 1.0-litre turbo engine delivering 120bhp, mated to a DCT or manual gearbox.

Price-wise, the Kylaq ranges from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh, while the Venue N Line is priced between Rs 7.9 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh.

Driving Experience

The Kylaq delivers Skoda’s trademark crisp driving experience, while the Venue N Line combines sporty styling with advanced technology. Both models bring driving excitement to the sub-4m SUV space, catering to those who want compact dimensions without compromising on performance.