Tata Sierra Launch Nears- What To Expect

HomeAutoTata Sierra Launch Nears- What To Expect

It features a rugged design, 19-inch wheels, and a 170bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with DCT/manual options.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 09:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tata Motors is soon launching the Sierra in India, and it will be on November 25th. The Sierra will fight with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, amongst others. It will be right in the segment in terms of size, but will have a more rugged look.

The talking points include the stance, which maintains some of the classic Sierra elements along with a flat bonnet line, which is tall for the proper SUV look. The wheel sizes will also be around 19 inches, which is larger than the competition spec.

The new Sierra will come with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, which will make power at around 170bhp, plus there will be a smaller naturally aspirated unit as well. Gearbox options would most likely be a DCT automatic as well as a manual gearbox. This is the internal combustion engine model and not the EV, which will come later, along with being the opposite of what we saw with the Curvv.

The interiors, meanwhile, will have no less than three screens, with each being at 12.3 inches, and that includes a passenger unit as well. The passenger screen is the most talked-about element in the design of the cabin, which gives a full-width screen effect.

The other feature list will include a 360-degree camera, ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, and powered seats, most likely, while rear seat occupants could also get some extra features. Tata will position it as a premium product and will equip it even more than its rivals. We will have more details soon for the full production spec version. Stay tuned.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 09:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Sierra
