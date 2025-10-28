Renault Confirms Duster Comeback: Launch Slated For Republic Day 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Renault will unveil its new-generation Duster SUV on January 26, 2026, marking the return of the iconic moniker to India. This is the all-new Duster SUV, and the name has been officially confirmed for the Indian market.

It was only logical that the Duster name returns to India with this new version, which will be an entirely new model featuring a completely redesigned exterior and interior.

New Platform And Design Enhancements

The upcoming Duster will come with petrol powertrains and offer more features than its predecessor, positioning itself against rivals such as the Tata Sierra and Hyundai Creta. Built on a new platform, the all-new Duster retains its muscular stance but now adopts a more modern look and a larger footprint.





There are likely to be two turbo-petrol engine options powering the new SUV, with additional variants expected later. The model will also gain several new features, which are essential for staying competitive in the compact SUV segment.

Off-Road Focus And Local Production

Staying true to its rugged character, the new Duster will feature prominent wheel arches, a squared-off design, and a broad stance, elements that underline its SUV DNA.





Much like the earlier version, it will continue to focus on off-road capabilities, setting itself apart from many urban-centric competitors.

The new Duster will also be localised to ensure an attractive price point, making it a strategically important product for Renault. Positioned in the compact SUV space, it will serve as a crucial addition to the brand’s India portfolio.

The model is expected to debut ahead of its Nissan sibling, which was recently unveiled. Despite sharing the same architecture and engine line-up, the Renault Duster will sport a distinct design identity of its own.