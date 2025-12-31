Explorer
Centre Approves Two Major Highway Projects Worth Rs 20,668 Cr
The Centre has approved two important infrastructure projects. The first is a six-lane greenfield Nashik-Solapur corridor, to be developed at a cost of Rs 19,142 crore. Described as the “Golden Quadrilateral of Viksit Bharat”, the 374-km project is targeted for completion in two years.
The second project involves the widening and strengthening of National Highway 326. The 206-km stretch will be completed in two years, with an approved outlay of Rs 1,526 crore.
Related Video
Breaking News: Delivery Crisis Today, Zomato, Swiggy, and Other Platforms Face Worker Strike
Follow Breaking News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
ABP Exclusive | Faridabad Gang Rape Survivor Had Left Home After Fight With Mom, Says 'Accused Gave Me Rs 600'
India
Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra To Get Engaged To Aviva Baig In Ranthambore Today
Cities
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
India
Gig Workers Strike: How Your Food Delivery Could Be Hit On New Year’s Eve
Advertisement
India
7 Photos
Indian Air Force Day 2025: Have A Look At The Celebrations At National War Memorial, New Delhi
India
7 Photos
Blood Moon 2025: India Witnesses Rare Blood Moon During Total Lunar Eclipse — IN PICS
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion
Advertisement