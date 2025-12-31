Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaCentre Approves Two Major Highway Projects Worth Rs 20,668 Cr

Centre Approves Two Major Highway Projects Worth Rs 20,668 Cr

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 03:50 PM (IST)

The Centre has approved two important infrastructure projects. The first is a six-lane greenfield Nashik-Solapur corridor, to be developed at a cost of Rs 19,142 crore. Described as the “Golden Quadrilateral of Viksit Bharat”, the 374-km project is targeted for completion in two years.

The second project involves the widening and strengthening of National Highway 326. The 206-km stretch will be completed in two years, with an approved outlay of Rs 1,526 crore.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

Published at : 31 Dec 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Breaking News ABP Live
ABP Exclusive | Faridabad Gang Rape Survivor Had Left Home After Fight With Mom, Says 'Accused Gave Me Rs 600'
Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra To Get Engaged To Aviva Baig In Ranthambore Today
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
Gig Workers Strike: How Your Food Delivery Could Be Hit On New Year’s Eve
