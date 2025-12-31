Centre Approves Two Major Highway Projects Worth Rs 20,668 Cr

The Centre has approved two important infrastructure projects. The first is a six-lane greenfield Nashik-Solapur corridor, to be developed at a cost of Rs 19,142 crore. Described as the “Golden Quadrilateral of Viksit Bharat”, the 374-km project is targeted for completion in two years.

The second project involves the widening and strengthening of National Highway 326. The 206-km stretch will be completed in two years, with an approved outlay of Rs 1,526 crore.