Tata Sierra Petrol To Start At Rs 11 Lakh?

HomeAutoTata Sierra Petrol To Start At Rs 11 Lakh?

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
Tata Motors is preparing to launch the much-anticipated Sierra in November, positioning it between the Curvv and the Harrier in its SUV line-up. The starting price is expected to be around Rs 11 lakh, reflecting its slot in the compact SUV segment. Measuring roughly 4.3 metres in length, the Sierra will take on popular rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, which also starts below Rs 11 lakh and sits within the same price range.

Engine Options And Expected Pricing

The Sierra will likely debut with a naturally aspirated petrol engine, with prices expected to begin at around Rs 11 lakh. A turbo-petrol variant is expected to be priced above Rs 15 lakh, while the diesel model could start at approximately Rs 13 lakh, broadly aligning with its segment competitors. The initial launch will focus on the internal combustion engine (ICE) version, with other powertrain options possibly following later.

Design And Features

First showcased at the Auto Expo, the Sierra’s design was close to production-ready and is expected to carry forward many elements from the concept version. It will feature short overhangs, a boxy and upright stance, and large 18-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels that enhance its road presence.

Inside, the Sierra promises a tech-laden cabin with no fewer than three 12.3-inch screens, including one dedicated to the front passenger. The SUV will also come equipped with premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), among others.

A Strong Contender In A Crowded Segment

At a starting price of Rs 11 lakh, the Sierra appears well-positioned to attract buyers in the competitive mid-size SUV segment. As one of Tata Motors’ most awaited launches, the Sierra will be a key product for the company as it seeks to strengthen its presence in one of the most contested spaces in the Indian automobile market. 

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
TATA Tata Sierra Petrol
