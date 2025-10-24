Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
New Hyundai Venue 2025 Vs Tata Nexon Vs Maruti Brezza Spec Comparison

Engine options vary, with Venue offering petrol and diesel, Brezza focusing on petrol/CNG, and Nexon providing diverse petrol, diesel, and CNG choices.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 10:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The all-new Hyundai Venue has been revealed, and that means a specification comparison is in order with two of its toughest rivals, which are the Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza. These three have been the top-selling sub-4 m SUVs, and now with the new Venue, competition is going to get even more fierce.

Let us look at the dimensions first, and here the length is the same for all at 3995mm, while the Nexon and Venue have a width of 1804 and 1800mm, along with the Brezza coming in at 1790mm. Wheelbase happens to be a very important aspect, and here the new Venue has a longer wheelbase at 2520mm, while the Nexon comes in at 2498mm and the Brezza at 2500mm.


New Hyundai Venue 2025 Vs Tata Nexon Vs Maruti Brezza Spec Comparison

In terms of engines, the Venue will have a 1.2L petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol, plus a 1.5L diesel with automatic on the turbo petrol and the diesel, while the Brezza has just one 1.5L option in petrol, but also has CNG. The petrol has an automatic though. The Nexon has a turbo petrol only, but two types of automatic options, along with diesel, plus CNG also.


New Hyundai Venue 2025 Vs Tata Nexon Vs Maruti Brezza Spec Comparison


New Hyundai Venue 2025 Vs Tata Nexon Vs Maruti Brezza Spec Comparison

It seems the competition has now become even more fierce with Venue being bigger in size and gaining a more aggressive design. It matches the Nexon now with more road presence while getting features like twin 12.3-inch displays and more. The Nexon has a panoramic sunroof and CNG powertrains, while matching a 360-degree camera. The Brezza has an HUD and a 360-degree camera too amongst others. Overall, the new Venue will aim to increase its sales and foothold in the segment despite high competition.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 10:41 PM (IST)
