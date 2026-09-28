New Renault Triber Turbo Review: More Power, Better Safety, And Improved Driving Experience

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Renault Triber now features an energetic 1.0-litre turbo engine.

It delivers quick acceleration with improved high-speed stability.

Structural changes and better suspension enhance the driving experience.

The only thing the Renault Triber always needed was more power, and that has finally been answered with the Triber Turbo. Yes, the Triber gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol with 100PS and 180Nm, but it has also been re-engineered with structural changes, improved suspension and dynamics, plus more. Which means, it is nearly an all-new car.

Renault Triber Turbo: Engine And Performance

The Triber Turbo gets 100PS, which is more than the torque of the NA engine! As expected when you drive it, the Triber Turbo is quick from the word go. Available with a 5-speed manual gearbox only, the Triber immediately feels easier to drive and offers ample performance.





Now, with the Turbo, it is one of the quickest cars in its class and feels energetic. There is ample torque as well and, with passengers, you don't have to struggle while on the highway, where you can feel the power.

Impressive is also the way the engine handles the power and also how it handles our bad roads with a robust suspension set-up. That said, the Turbo powertrain has some vibrations, but the high-speed stability, along with the driving experience, makes it fun to drive.





Renault Triber Turbo: Driving Experience And Mileage

It is easy to live with, park and the Turbo makes life much easier, but an automatic gearbox option is also needed, which Renault says will happen soon.

Even the mileage of 21 kmpl officially is good, while the real-world mileage would be around 13-14 kmpl. Importantly, with passengers, the Triber feels powerful and quick enough on the highway, while it does not feel underpowered anymore in the city.





Renault Triber Turbo: Safety And Verdict

Renault has also improved its safety in terms of its structure being based on the RGEMP platform, being heavily updated and will be able to provide more powertrain options in the future.

Renault isn't asking a huge premium over the NA petrol for the Turbo and, without doubt, it makes sense to stretch for this engine, while also making it the most fun MPV around!