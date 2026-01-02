Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
New Kia Seltos Vs Tata Sierra Vs Creta Vs Victoris: Full Price Comparison

For the Sierra the top-end NA petrol is priced at Rs 16.7 lakh while the Creta NA CVT is Rs 18.4 lakh. The Victoris mild hybrid petrol AT is Rs 17.9 lakh.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Sierra was launched last year and the price was announced in phases while Kia has also revealed the pricing of the new Seltos. Both SUVs go head to head in this fiercely contested compact SUV segment while in this article we will compare the prices for each of the cars while also bringing in the Victoris from Maruti Suzuki plus the segment champion that is the Hyundai Creta.

The Seltos though is very aggressively priced as you can see with the starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh. In comparison, the Sierra is priced at Rs 11.4 lakh starting while the Creta and Victoris are priced at Rs 10.7 lakh/10.5 lakh.


Variant-wise Price Comparison

In terms of the variants, the new Seltos comes in HTE, HTK, HTX & GTX/X-Line plus option packs like HTE(O), HTK(O), HTX(A) and GTX(A)/X-Line(A) while the 1.5 NA top-end is Rs 16.6 lakh for the manual as well as Rs 17.99 lakh for the CVT model. For the Sierra the top-end NA petrol is priced at Rs 16.7 lakh while the Creta NA CVT is Rs 18.4 lakh. The Victoris mild hybrid petrol AT is Rs 17.9 lakh.


Turbo Petrol and Diesel Line-up

Looking at the top-end turbo petrol, the Seltos range here begins at Rs 12.8 lakh and goes on till Rs 19.9 lakh. The Sierra with the turbo petrol begins at Rs 17.9 lakh and goes till Rs 20.9 lakh for the top-end. The Creta turbo petrol range begins at Rs 19.6 to Rs 20.05 lakh. The Victoris does not get a turbo petrol but the strong hybrid model range starts at Rs 16.3 lakh to Rs 19.9 lakh.


The new Seltos comes with a diesel engine as well as with the Creta plus the Sierra. Here, the new Seltos diesel starts at Rs 12.5 lakh while the top-end diesel AT is Rs 19.9 lakh. The Creta diesel meanwhile starts from Rs 12.2 lakh and is till Rs 20.2 lakh. The Sierra diesel range starts at Rs 12.9 lakh while the most expensive version is Rs 21.2 lakh.

The new Seltos then is priced right alongside rivals and it is interesting to see how the market reaction to this SUV would be.

Published at : 02 Jan 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
