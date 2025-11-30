Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoNew Kia Seltos 2025 India Unveil Soon

The new Seltos will get a completely new look that is inspired by bigger Kia models worldwide with the brand’s new design language.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 01:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kia will unveil the new generation Seltos in India in the first week of December and, along with that, the car will also be showcased for the first time for global markets. This is the all-new Seltos and the new generation model is bigger, has a bold new look and has a new interior as well.

Bigger Design, New Interior

The new Seltos will get a completely new look that is inspired by bigger Kia models worldwide with the brand’s new design language. The lines are more muscular, edgy and it looks bigger as per the spy shots. The interiors will have a new look as well with a larger touchscreen and a new steering wheel too, plus loads of tech. We can expect more features compared to the current Seltos.

The wheelbase could be longer when compared to the current Seltos, which means more space at the back plus more boot space too.


New Kia Seltos 2025 India Unveil Soon

Powertrain Expectations

The other big talking point is the powertrain lineup, which could see a significant change since the new Seltos could be the first Kia to get a hybrid option. Although not confirmed, the new Seltos hybrid could be an interesting option and a major strength. It could also have diesel and petrol engines. It remains to be seen if the new Seltos will offer an AWD option.

We expect the new generation Seltos to be slightly more expensive than the current model, but the changes would justify the increase due to the new technology and additional features being added to the car.

Tags :
Kia Kia Seltos
