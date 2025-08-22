Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoNew Jeep Compass 2026 Hybrid Should Come To India

New Jeep Compass 2026 Hybrid Should Come To India

Indian car buyers clearly have an appetite for premium SUVs and pricing won't be a deterrent for new buyers if it comes with a hybrid powertrain.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 05:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

This is the new generation Jeep Compass and while being deemed too expensive for India, this new hybrid variant of the Compass makes perfect sense for India. Indian car buyers clearly have an appetite for premium SUVs and pricing won't be a deterrent for new buyers if it comes with a hybrid powertrain.

The hybrid powertrain comprises of a 1.6 turbo petrol and a pair of electric motors. Power is 177 bhp. Importantly the mileage claimed in 15.7 kmpl while range is around 800km.


New Jeep Compass 2026 Hybrid Should Come To India

This is not a plugin hybrid but a standard hybrid system. This new hybrid Compass has AWD and gets four drive modes. Inside out the new generation Compass is bigger than before with more space along with more features. There is a 12.3 inch centre touchscreen, a 10.3 inch digital display for the driver plus more safety/driver assistance technology features.


New Jeep Compass 2026 Hybrid Should Come To India

Other features include a 360 degree camera, powered tailgate, heated rear seats and more. It has moved more upmarket but with a hybrid, the new Compass makes sense for our market even more. Customers won't mind paying extra for this generation of Compass and the older one can still sell alongside at a lower price. It is not clear as of now whether the new Compass has been shelved or indeed will have a chance of coming to India.


New Jeep Compass 2026 Hybrid Should Come To India

The issue is the cost of bringing it here and the new generation platform. However, in a market where new products are very important, Jeep has to bring new cars and the new generation Compass is perfect with a hybrid powertrain. 

Also read
Published at : 22 Aug 2025 05:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jeep Jeep Compass 2026
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
India
‘Too Harsh’: Supreme Court Revisits Order Prohibiting Release Of Stray Dogs
‘Too Harsh’: Supreme Court Revisits Order Prohibiting Release Of Stray Dogs
Cities
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
Cities
Stray Dogs Must Be Vaccinated, Released In Same Area: Supreme Court Modifies Previous Order
Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC
Advertisement

Videos

Pawan Agarwal, Director of Good Money Man talks about Thematic Advantage Fund
Supreme Court Highlights Coexistence And Practicality In Stray Dog Management Decision
Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget