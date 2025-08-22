New Jeep Compass 2026 Hybrid Should Come To India

This is the new generation Jeep Compass and while being deemed too expensive for India, this new hybrid variant of the Compass makes perfect sense for India. Indian car buyers clearly have an appetite for premium SUVs and pricing won't be a deterrent for new buyers if it comes with a hybrid powertrain.

The hybrid powertrain comprises of a 1.6 turbo petrol and a pair of electric motors. Power is 177 bhp. Importantly the mileage claimed in 15.7 kmpl while range is around 800km.





This is not a plugin hybrid but a standard hybrid system. This new hybrid Compass has AWD and gets four drive modes. Inside out the new generation Compass is bigger than before with more space along with more features. There is a 12.3 inch centre touchscreen, a 10.3 inch digital display for the driver plus more safety/driver assistance technology features.





Other features include a 360 degree camera, powered tailgate, heated rear seats and more. It has moved more upmarket but with a hybrid, the new Compass makes sense for our market even more. Customers won't mind paying extra for this generation of Compass and the older one can still sell alongside at a lower price. It is not clear as of now whether the new Compass has been shelved or indeed will have a chance of coming to India.





The issue is the cost of bringing it here and the new generation platform. However, in a market where new products are very important, Jeep has to bring new cars and the new generation Compass is perfect with a hybrid powertrain.