Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spy Shot Indicates A Launch Is Happening Soon

The XUV700 has been here since 2021 and this new model will bring it up to date with the latest features and design particularly on the inside.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The XUV700 has been one of the most popular Mahindra cars and now a facelift is on the horizon. The XUV700 has been around a long time and it has received some special editions too but now it will get a proper facelift. This facelift will bring more technology and features while the look would be changed too. The XUV700 has been here since 2021 and this new model will bring it up to date with the latest features and design particularly on the inside.

The shape of the car would be the same but the grille would be all new and the headlamp design would be new as well with a new DRL design. Also expect new alloy wheels and a refreshed tail-light design. Inside would be the bigger changes with a triple screen setup similar to the XEV 9e plus a new steering wheel which is also similar to the XEV 9e. The new XUV700 will gain a lot of changes from the XEV 9e while having an upgrade in the features department too.


The audio system for one would be upgraded and would be from the XEV 9e while the touchscreen infotainment system would be all new too. The XUV700 facelift will also get an auto-dimming IRVM. We would not expect any changes in the powertrain department with the XUV700 continuing with the same 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine and a 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine. AWD would be on offer too. The launch of the XUV700 facelift is just a few days away and it will be coming in the festive season.

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
