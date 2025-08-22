Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Deeply Saddened': Tata Motors Issues Statement After Fatal Accident Allegedly Involving Harrier EV Summon Mode

Tata Motors stressed that the cause of the accident was still under review.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 01:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tata Motors has shared an official statement following reports of a tragic accident in Tamil Nadu allegedly involving the Harrier EV’s Summon mode. The company, in its official response, said it was “deeply saddened by the loss” and extended “thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt support” to the deceased’s family.

The Harrier EV, launched in June this year with a price tag starting at Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom), is among Tata’s flagship electric SUVs. Deliveries only began last month, making the reported accident a major flashpoint in the conversation around safety of semi-autonomous functions in mass-market cars.

Harrier EV Incident in Tamil Nadu

The incident came to light after CCTV footage from Avinashi, Tamil Nadu, surfaced online. The video shows the Harrier EV moving on an incline with its driver’s side door open.

According to a post circulating on Reddit, the victim tried to stop the SUV by entering the cabin and applying the brakes but was dragged down by the vehicle’s momentum. He sustained a severe head injury and leg fractures before being rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brain dead.

The family has not filed an official complaint yet, and the vehicle has been collected by Tata Motors for further checks. Social media discussions suggest that the victim had previously faced software-related trouble with the same car, though these claims remain unverified.

Tata’s Clarification on Vehicle Behaviour

In its statement, Tata Motors stressed that the cause of the accident was still under review. The company pointed out that preliminary observations from the viral footage suggested the “vehicle may have rolled back from the top of a slope due to gravity and ricocheted after striking an unknown object, suggesting that the motor was not engaged.”

The automaker also noted that “the vehicle remains with the family and has been driven since the incident, and we have not yet had the opportunity to inspect it.”

Debate Over Semi-Autonomous Features in India

The accident has triggered widespread debate over the practicality and safety of semi-autonomous functions such as Summon mode in Indian conditions. Road safety specialists argue that while advanced driver-assistance systems bring convenience, they demand cautious usage and cannot substitute human control in unpredictable environments.

Authorities in Avinashi are yet to release official findings or confirm whether a formal probe is underway. Meanwhile, Tata’s statement suggests that further clarity will only emerge after a detailed technical inspection of the vehicle.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 22 Aug 2025 01:05 PM (IST)
