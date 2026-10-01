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English NewsNewsIndia'Halal' Jaggery In Sabarimala Prasadam? Kerala HC Seeks Caution

'Halal' Jaggery In Sabarimala Prasadam? Kerala HC Seeks Caution

The court observed that the jaggery supplied to the temple carried a halal certification mark because the Maharashtra-based manufacturer exported the product to some West Asian countries.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 01:35 PM (IST)

The Kerala High Court has directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to exercise greater caution while procuring ingredients for prasadam at the Sabarimala temple after a petition raised objections over the use of 'halal-certified' jaggery in the preparation of Aravana and Appam.

The court observed that the jaggery supplied to the temple carried a halal certification mark because the Maharashtra-based manufacturer exported the product to some West Asian countries. It said the TDB should ideally ensure that ingredients used for prasadam do not carry marks or declarations that could potentially conflict with the religious traditions and practices followed at Sabarimala.

However, the court found no issue with the quality of the jaggery, noting that the test reports showed it was satisfactory and contained no substance that would make it unsuitable for preparing prasadam.

What Is The Case?

A bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V. and Justice K.V. Jayakumar issued the directions while hearing a petition filed in 2021.

The petition alleged that 'halal-certified' jaggery was being used to prepare 'Aravana' and 'Appam', which are distributed as prasadam to devotees at the Sabarimala temple dedicated to Lord Ayyappa. The petitioner had sought a ban on the use of such jaggery.

Aravana is a payasam-like preparation made from jaggery and rice, while Appam is a sweet dish prepared using rice and jaggery. Both are offered as prasadam to devotees visiting Sabarimala.

Petitioner SJR Kumar argued that halal certification indicates that jaggery has been prepared in accordance with the religious beliefs and practices of another community.

He contended that such a product was therefore not suitable as a 'sattvic' or pure offering to Lord Ayyappa.

What Did The Kerala High Court Say?

The court noted that the TDB had procured the jaggery through an e-tender process. The successful bidder was required to supply 19,96,034 kg of jaggery powder.

According to the court, the Maharashtra-based company also exported jaggery to some West Asian countries, which was why its packaging carried a halal certification mark.

The court observed that, ideally, the TDB should have exercised greater caution to ensure that the jaggery supplied by the manufacturer did not carry any marks, symbols or declarations that could potentially conflict with the religious traditions and practices followed at the temple.

No Doubt Over Quality Of Jaggery

The court, however, said there was no issue with the quality of the jaggery.

Based on the test reports placed before it, the court said the quality of the jaggery was found to be satisfactory and testing did not detect any substance or element that would make it unsuitable for preparing prasadam.

The court therefore directed the TDB to exercise appropriate care while procuring ingredients for prasadam in the future, ensuring that they meet the prescribed quality standards as well as the religious customs and requirements of Sabarimala.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
High Court Sabarimala Kerala HC Halal Jaggery
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