Commercial LPG Price Hike: 19-Kg Cylinder Up Rs 62.50 In Delhi, Check City-Wise Rates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder price rose Rs 62.50.

Delhi's 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2,810.

Hike impacts businesses; domestic LPG prices remain unchanged.

Commercial LPG users are paying more from October 1, with the price of a 19-kg cylinder in Delhi rising by Rs 62.50 to Rs 2,810. The latest revision comes after a smaller increase in September and at the start of the festive season, when restaurants, hotels, caterers and other businesses typically rely heavily on commercial cooking gas.

While commercial LPG has become costlier, domestic LPG prices remain unchanged. The price of a 14.2-kg household cylinder continues to vary by city.

LPG Price Today: What Is The New Commercial Cylinder Rate?

The October revision has pushed the Delhi price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder from Rs 2,747.50 to Rs 2,810.

The increase follows a Rs 9.50 hike in September. The latest adjustment is therefore significantly larger than the previous month's increase.

Commercial cylinders are primarily used by businesses that need larger quantities of cooking fuel, including hotels, restaurants, caterers and other food establishments.

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Commercial LPG Price Across India Today

Commercial LPG rates vary from one city to another. The prices provided for major cities are:

City Commercial LPG Price (19 kg) Delhi Rs 2,810 Kolkata Rs 2,954 Mumbai Rs 2,764.50 Bengaluru Rs 2,898 Indore Rs 2,919.50 Lucknow Rs 2,932.50 Ahmedabad Rs 2,831.50 Coimbatore Rs 2,929 Patna Rs 3,100.50 Chennai Rs 2,983 Mysore Rs 2,878 Kanpur Rs 2,832.50

Festive Season Adds Focus On Commercial Fuel Costs

The latest price increase comes as the festive season begins, a period when businesses such as restaurants, hotels and caterers use commercial LPG for cooking.

For establishments dependent on 19-kg cylinders, the Rs 62.50 increase in Delhi means a higher cost for each cylinder purchased from October 1. The extent of the impact will depend on the number of cylinders used and the applicable price in each city.

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Domestic LPG Price Today: Check 14.2-Kg Cylinder Rates

The October revision has not changed domestic LPG prices. The rates for 14.2-kg cylinders supplied in the major cities listed in the source are:

City Domestic LPG Price (14.2 kg) Delhi Rs 942 Kolkata Rs 968 Mumbai Rs 941.50 Bengaluru Rs 944.50 Indore Rs 970 Lucknow Rs 979.50 Ahmedabad Rs 949 Coimbatore Rs 971 Patna Rs 1,031.50 Chennai Rs 957.50 Mysore Rs 946.50 Kanpur Rs 957

Commercial Vs Domestic LPG: What Changes From October 1?

The latest revision affects the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder, while the price of the 14.2-kg domestic cylinder remains unchanged.

For businesses, the key change is the Rs 62.50 increase in Delhi, taking the cylinder price to Rs 2,810. Household consumers, meanwhile, continue to pay the existing domestic LPG rates listed above.