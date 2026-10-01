From October 1, commercial LPG prices increased, while domestic LPG prices for 14.2-kg cylinders remain unchanged across major cities.
Commercial LPG Price Hike: 19-Kg Cylinder Up Rs 62.50 In Delhi, Check City-Wise Rates
The increase follows a Rs 9.50 hike in September. The latest adjustment is therefore significantly larger than the previous month's increase.
- Commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder price rose Rs 62.50.
- Delhi's 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2,810.
- Hike impacts businesses; domestic LPG prices remain unchanged.
Commercial LPG users are paying more from October 1, with the price of a 19-kg cylinder in Delhi rising by Rs 62.50 to Rs 2,810. The latest revision comes after a smaller increase in September and at the start of the festive season, when restaurants, hotels, caterers and other businesses typically rely heavily on commercial cooking gas.
While commercial LPG has become costlier, domestic LPG prices remain unchanged. The price of a 14.2-kg household cylinder continues to vary by city.
LPG Price Today: What Is The New Commercial Cylinder Rate?
The October revision has pushed the Delhi price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder from Rs 2,747.50 to Rs 2,810.
The increase follows a Rs 9.50 hike in September. The latest adjustment is therefore significantly larger than the previous month's increase.
Commercial cylinders are primarily used by businesses that need larger quantities of cooking fuel, including hotels, restaurants, caterers and other food establishments.
Also Read : ATF Price Hike: Aviation Fuel Rises Rs 16 Per Litre From October 1, Commercial LPG Up Rs 62.59
Commercial LPG Price Across India Today
Commercial LPG rates vary from one city to another. The prices provided for major cities are:
|City
|Commercial LPG Price (19 kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 2,810
|Kolkata
|Rs 2,954
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,764.50
|Bengaluru
|Rs 2,898
|Indore
|Rs 2,919.50
|Lucknow
|Rs 2,932.50
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 2,831.50
|Coimbatore
|Rs 2,929
|Patna
|Rs 3,100.50
|Chennai
|Rs 2,983
|Mysore
|Rs 2,878
|Kanpur
|Rs 2,832.50
Festive Season Adds Focus On Commercial Fuel Costs
The latest price increase comes as the festive season begins, a period when businesses such as restaurants, hotels and caterers use commercial LPG for cooking.
For establishments dependent on 19-kg cylinders, the Rs 62.50 increase in Delhi means a higher cost for each cylinder purchased from October 1. The extent of the impact will depend on the number of cylinders used and the applicable price in each city.
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Domestic LPG Price Today: Check 14.2-Kg Cylinder Rates
The October revision has not changed domestic LPG prices. The rates for 14.2-kg cylinders supplied in the major cities listed in the source are:
|City
|Domestic LPG Price (14.2 kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 942
|Kolkata
|Rs 968
|Mumbai
|Rs 941.50
|Bengaluru
|Rs 944.50
|Indore
|Rs 970
|Lucknow
|Rs 979.50
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 949
|Coimbatore
|Rs 971
|Patna
|Rs 1,031.50
|Chennai
|Rs 957.50
|Mysore
|Rs 946.50
|Kanpur
|Rs 957
Commercial Vs Domestic LPG: What Changes From October 1?
The latest revision affects the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder, while the price of the 14.2-kg domestic cylinder remains unchanged.
For businesses, the key change is the Rs 62.50 increase in Delhi, taking the cylinder price to Rs 2,810. Household consumers, meanwhile, continue to pay the existing domestic LPG rates listed above.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main change in LPG prices from October 1?
How much did the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder price increase in Delhi?
In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder rose by Rs 62.50, bringing its new cost to Rs 2,810 from October 1.
Which users are affected by the commercial LPG price hike?
The price hike primarily affects businesses such as hotels, restaurants, caterers, and other food establishments that rely on 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders.
Did domestic LPG cylinder prices change in October?
No, the October revision did not affect domestic LPG prices. The cost of 14.2-kg household cylinders remains the same.