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English NewsBusinessCommercial LPG Price Hike: 19-Kg Cylinder Up Rs 62.50 In Delhi, Check City-Wise Rates

Commercial LPG Price Hike: 19-Kg Cylinder Up Rs 62.50 In Delhi, Check City-Wise Rates

The increase follows a Rs 9.50 hike in September. The latest adjustment is therefore significantly larger than the previous month's increase.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder price rose Rs 62.50.
  • Delhi's 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2,810.
  • Hike impacts businesses; domestic LPG prices remain unchanged.

Commercial LPG users are paying more from October 1, with the price of a 19-kg cylinder in Delhi rising by Rs 62.50 to Rs 2,810. The latest revision comes after a smaller increase in September and at the start of the festive season, when restaurants, hotels, caterers and other businesses typically rely heavily on commercial cooking gas.

While commercial LPG has become costlier, domestic LPG prices remain unchanged. The price of a 14.2-kg household cylinder continues to vary by city.

LPG Price Today: What Is The New Commercial Cylinder Rate?

The October revision has pushed the Delhi price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder from Rs 2,747.50 to Rs 2,810.

The increase follows a Rs 9.50 hike in September. The latest adjustment is therefore significantly larger than the previous month's increase.

Commercial cylinders are primarily used by businesses that need larger quantities of cooking fuel, including hotels, restaurants, caterers and other food establishments.

Also Read : ATF Price Hike: Aviation Fuel Rises Rs 16 Per Litre From October 1, Commercial LPG Up Rs 62.59

Commercial LPG Price Across India Today

Commercial LPG rates vary from one city to another. The prices provided for major cities are:

City Commercial LPG Price (19 kg)
Delhi Rs 2,810
Kolkata Rs 2,954
Mumbai Rs 2,764.50
Bengaluru Rs 2,898
Indore Rs 2,919.50
Lucknow Rs 2,932.50
Ahmedabad Rs 2,831.50
Coimbatore Rs 2,929
Patna Rs 3,100.50
Chennai Rs 2,983
Mysore Rs 2,878
Kanpur Rs 2,832.50

Festive Season Adds Focus On Commercial Fuel Costs

The latest price increase comes as the festive season begins, a period when businesses such as restaurants, hotels and caterers use commercial LPG for cooking.

For establishments dependent on 19-kg cylinders, the Rs 62.50 increase in Delhi means a higher cost for each cylinder purchased from October 1. The extent of the impact will depend on the number of cylinders used and the applicable price in each city.

Also Read : Dalal Street Begins Oct In Red: Sensex Over 150 Points Down, Nifty Tests 22,550

Domestic LPG Price Today: Check 14.2-Kg Cylinder Rates

The October revision has not changed domestic LPG prices. The rates for 14.2-kg cylinders supplied in the major cities listed in the source are:

City Domestic LPG Price (14.2 kg)
Delhi Rs 942
Kolkata Rs 968
Mumbai Rs 941.50
Bengaluru Rs 944.50
Indore Rs 970
Lucknow Rs 979.50
Ahmedabad Rs 949
Coimbatore Rs 971
Patna Rs 1,031.50
Chennai Rs 957.50
Mysore Rs 946.50
Kanpur Rs 957

Commercial Vs Domestic LPG: What Changes From October 1?

The latest revision affects the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder, while the price of the 14.2-kg domestic cylinder remains unchanged.

For businesses, the key change is the Rs 62.50 increase in Delhi, taking the cylinder price to Rs 2,810. Household consumers, meanwhile, continue to pay the existing domestic LPG rates listed above.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main change in LPG prices from October 1?

From October 1, commercial LPG prices increased, while domestic LPG prices for 14.2-kg cylinders remain unchanged across major cities.

How much did the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder price increase in Delhi?

In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder rose by Rs 62.50, bringing its new cost to Rs 2,810 from October 1.

Which users are affected by the commercial LPG price hike?

The price hike primarily affects businesses such as hotels, restaurants, caterers, and other food establishments that rely on 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders.

Did domestic LPG cylinder prices change in October?

No, the October revision did not affect domestic LPG prices. The cost of 14.2-kg household cylinders remains the same.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
LPG Commercial LPG Price Hike Commercial LPG Prices Lpg Prices Across India Commerical Lpg Cooking Gas Prices Across India
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