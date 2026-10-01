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English NewsNewsWorld'Indian Prevented 9/11-Style Tragedy': PM Modi Hails Captain Smit Machchhar After Flydubai Flight Crisis

'Indian Prevented 9/11-Style Tragedy': PM Modi Hails Captain Smit Machchhar After Flydubai Flight Crisis

PM Modi praised Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for his courage during a Flydubai cockpit incident and said his actions helped avert a major tragedy.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi praised pilot's courage in preventing mid-air tragedy.
  • Modi highlighted injured pilot's actions preventing 9/11-style tragedy.
  • PM Modi spoke to pilot's family, inquired about condition.
  • He appealed for national prayers for Machchhar's swift recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his conduct during a mid-air security incident involving a Flydubai flight, saying his courage and presence of mind helped prevent a potentially serious tragedy. Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Modi referred to the incident involving Flydubai Flight FZ1073 and highlighted Machchhar's actions despite sustaining serious injuries.

"The incident that occurred yesterday, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy. For every citizen of our country, Smit's valor fills us with immense pride," PM Modi said, as per reports.

The Prime Minister also said he had spoken with members of Machchhar's family and enquired about the pilot's condition.

Modi Speaks To Family

Modi said he spoke to Machchhar's father Bhupendrabhai, mother Gitaben and wife Sonalben while the pilot continues to receive medical treatment.

"Today, I had a conversation with his father Bhupendrabhai, his mother Gitaben, and his wife Sonalben. His medical treatment is currently ongoing, and today the entire world feels proud of him," he said.

The Prime Minister also appealed to people across the country to pray for Machchhar's recovery.

"I appeal to all citizens of the country that we all pray for Smit's long life and good health and let us honor Brother Smit, who has enhanced the pride and honor of India," he said.

ALSO READ: Who Is Smit Machchhar? Indian Flydubai Pilot Who Saved 174 Lives After Knife Attack

Netanyahu Also Praises Pilot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised the Indian pilot, saying his actions helped avert what could have been a major tragedy.

Netanyahu, however, said it was "too early to say" whether Iran had any involvement in the incident.

What Happened On Flight

Machchhar was operating Flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv when an altercation reportedly broke out inside the cockpit on Wednesday.

The pilot sustained serious injuries during the incident. Despite being injured, he reportedly managed to unlock the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew members to intervene.

The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. Machchhar was taken to a hospital in Tabuk for treatment and remains under medical care.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi PM Modi FLyDubai 'Narendra Modi' Captain Smit Machchhar
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