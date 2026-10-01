Asian Games: India Beat Sri Lanka, Book Gold Medal Clash With Pakistan

India produced a thoroughly dominant performance to crush Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the Asian Games semi-final clash on Thursday (October 1). With this emphatic victory, the Men in Blue have secured their berth in Saturday's (October 3) high-octane Gold Medal match against arch-rivals Pakistan. The final will begin at 10:00 AM IST.

India Post 169/7 Against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first in the Asian Games men's cricket semi-final against India at Korogi Sports Park. India responded by putting up 169/7, with Ishan Kishan leading the scoring with a blistering unbeaten 80.

Kishan remained not out after facing 46 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and five sixes during his innings. His aggressive knock helped India finish with a competitive total. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also provided India with a quick start, scoring 38 runs from 21 balls and giving the innings early momentum.

Ishan Kishan Leads India's Batting Charge

Ishan Kishan produced a crucial unbeaten knock on a difficult batting surface, scoring 80 runs from 46 deliveries. His innings featured four boundaries and five sixes, playing a key role in helping India push their total beyond the 160-run mark.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also made a valuable contribution, smashing 38 off 21 balls with six fours and two sixes. However, the rest of India's batting lineup struggled to make a significant impact. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson scored 7 runs each, while Tilak Varma managed just 2.

Axar Patel contributed 8 runs, Shivam Dube scored 3, and captain Shreyas Iyer made 13. Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 7 as India finished with a competitive total.

Sri Lanka Collapse In Run Chase

Sri Lanka endured a disastrous start while chasing India's target, losing their first two wickets without adding a run to the scoreboard. Their third wicket fell when the team had managed just 2 runs, leaving them in serious trouble early in the innings.

The collapse continued as Sri Lanka lost their fourth and fifth wickets at 18 runs, leaving half the side back in the pavilion with only 18 runs on the board. The sixth wicket fell at 31, followed by the seventh at 33.

The final three wickets also disappeared quickly, with the eighth, ninth and tenth dismissals coming without Sri Lanka adding beyond 45 runs.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma picked up two wickets apiece, while Washington Sundar claimed one wicket.