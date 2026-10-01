Flydubai Pilot Was Attacked With An Axe, Says Netanyahu: Why Planes Carry A ‘Crash Axe’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Israeli PM claimed Flydubai captain was attacked with an axe.

Aircraft carry 'crash axes' for emergencies, not as defensive weapons.

Captain opened cockpit, passengers restrained attacker, saving 174 lives.

Flydubai: incident details, including axe claim, are being investigated.

A new detail has emerged about the attack on Flydubai flight FZ1073, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that Indian captain Smit Machchhar was attacked with an axe during the incident.

The claim has raised a natural question: do pilots actually have an axe on board, and if so, why is it kept inside an aircraft?

In aviation terminology, such an emergency tool is known as a ‘crash axe’. It is part of an aircraft’s emergency equipment and is not intended to be carried or used as a weapon.

Why Do Planes Carry A ‘Crash Axe’?

A crash axe is designed to help the crew deal with emergencies inside an aircraft. For instance, if a fire breaks out behind a panel, wall or another part of the aircraft, the tool can be used to help create access to the affected area.

It can also be used during an emergency to open a route or remove an obstruction when necessary. In simple terms, its purpose is to help the crew create access inside the aircraft and respond to an emergency.

The equipment is therefore carried for emergency situations rather than as a security or defensive weapon.

What Happened Inside The Flydubai Cockpit?

Despite being injured, Captain Smit Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, according to the account cited by Netanyahu. Passengers and crew members then entered the cockpit and restrained the alleged attacker.

Netanyahu praised the captain's actions and said he played an important role in saving the lives of 174 people.

However, there is an important distinction to be made about the account of the attack.

What Has Flydubai Said About The Axe Attack?

Netanyahu said the captain was attacked with an axe. Flydubai, however, has said that the cause of the incident and the circumstances surrounding it remain under investigation and that conclusions should not be drawn prematurely.

That means the reported use of an axe is part of the account that has emerged, but the full circumstances and its role in the incident have yet to be established through the investigation.

This also leaves an important question at the centre of the case: if an emergency axe was present inside the aircraft, how was it allegedly used during the attack, and what exactly was its role in the confrontation? The answer is expected to become clearer once the investigation is completed.