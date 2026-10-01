Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stab wounds often hide severe internal damage, appearing minor externally.

Body's emergency response temporarily masks severe internal injuries.

Internal bleeding, damage can worsen, requiring urgent medical care.

All penetrating injuries need immediate hospital assessment, even if stable.

The Flydubai cockpit stabbing incident has raised an important health question: how could a person continue to respond and act after suffering a serious injury? Captain Smit Machchhar was reportedly stabbed during a mid-air confrontation with his co-pilot on flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Despite being injured, reports say he fought back, opened the cockpit door, and helped passengers and crew overpower the attacker. The aircraft later landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after other pilots helped stabilise the flight. So, what happens to the human body during such extreme trauma?

A stabbing can cause far more damage than what is visible on the skin. In some cases, a person may remain conscious, speak, or even move around immediately after being injured, despite having suffered significant internal damage. This is because the body activates an emergency response when it detects trauma and blood loss. The heart rate rises, blood vessels constrict, and blood is redirected towards vital organs such as the brain and heart. But this initial stability can be misleading, as internal bleeding or organ damage may worsen rapidly.

Why A Person May Remain Conscious After A Stabbing

After a penetrating injury, the body's fight-or-flight response can temporarily help maintain blood pressure and alertness. Stress hormones such as adrenaline increase heart rate and prepare the muscles for immediate action. The extent of the injury, however, depends on where the wound occurs, how deep it is, and whether major blood vessels or organs have been damaged. A small-looking wound can therefore sometimes be medically serious.

Dr. Yaghyavalk Sharma, Consultant, General Surgery, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, explained:

“Stab wounds can be deceptive. A wound that seems to be just a small cut on the skin can be deep enough to cut important organs or large blood vessels and cause serious internal bleeding. The body’s first response to blood loss is to raise the heart rate and tighten blood vessels, so as to keep blood flowing to the brain and heart. This is why someone can feel stable and conscious at first. Signs of shock: Dizziness, rapid breathing, cold or clammy skin, weakness, confusion, or fainting may be warning signs of shock.

The first thing to do is control visible bleeding with firm, continuous pressure using clean gauze or cloth and seek emergency medical care. If an object is embedded, do not attempt to remove it as this may cause severe bleeding. The injured person should try to stay as still as possible, not eat or drink, and not try to drive themselves. “Any major penetrating injury needs to be urgently assessed in hospital even if the patient feels well.”

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What Happens If Internal Bleeding Begins?

If a major blood vessel is damaged, blood pressure can eventually fall. The person may develop dizziness, weakness, rapid breathing, cold or clammy skin, confusion, and eventually lose consciousness. Internal bleeding may not always be immediately obvious because blood can accumulate inside the chest, abdomen, or other body cavities.

The body can compensate for blood loss for a period of time, but these mechanisms have limits. Once blood circulation to vital organs becomes inadequate, shock can develop and become life-threatening.

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Why Immediate Medical Assessment Matters

A person who appears fine after being stabbed cannot assume that the injury is superficial. Internal injuries may require scans, observation, surgery, or other emergency treatment depending on the wound and affected organs. This is why penetrating injuries should be treated as medical emergencies, even when external bleeding appears limited, and the injured person remains conscious.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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