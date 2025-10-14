Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mini Countryman JCW Is A Performance SUV With A Funky Vibe

Mini Countryman JCW Is A Performance SUV With A Funky Vibe

The Countryman till now was available with an electric powertrain while now it gets another turbo petrol engine with a different tune for more performance.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 03:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mini has introduced its largest performance car in terms of the JCW iteration. Meet the Countryman JCW which is priced at Rs 64.9 lakh. The JCW is the most aggressive version of the Countryman in India and we also get JCW versions of the other Mini cars. The Countryman till now was available with an electric powertrain while now it gets another turbo petrol engine with a different tune for more performance.


Mini Countryman JCW Is A Performance SUV With A Funky Vibe

The Countryman JCW has a 2.0l turbo unit which develops 300bhp and does 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds. It is all wheel drive and has a 7-speed automatic. The design too is sportier with a blacked out look and a dark grille while getting contrast red elements.


Mini Countryman JCW Is A Performance SUV With A Funky Vibe

There is a chequered flag design element too with ‘John Cooper Works’ written. There are some red decals too and some more aggressive details like the different alloy wheels. The rear too has dual twin-tip exhausts and a subtle spoiler.


Mini Countryman JCW Is A Performance SUV With A Funky Vibe

We think it looks more aggressive than the standard electric Countryman. Inside, it is less bright than the standard version with a darker all black look with red accents all around. There is a big OLED touchscreen which is the main talking point and gets funky graphics too.


Mini Countryman JCW Is A Performance SUV With A Funky Vibe

The JCW version will get different screens as well. The feature list includes electric seats, a panoramic sunroof, a heads up display and a premium audio system plus more. The price seems a bit high at Rs 64.9 lakh but as a sporty SUV there is little else at this price point. 

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 03:19 PM (IST)
Mini Countryman JCW
