Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoMaruti Victoris First Month Sales - How Did It Peform?

Maruti Victoris First Month Sales - How Did It Peform?

The Victoris is sold via the Arena dealerships and was launched at Rs 10.5 lakh starting while the top-end version is Rs 19.9 lakh. 

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 06:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The new Maruti Victoris was just launched on September 15, and its first month sales are in. More than 4,000 units of the SUV have been sold so far. 

However, Maruti Suzuki already has bagged 25,000 bookings and waiting periods now are for 10 weeks. 

Where Can You Buy Maruti's Victoris?

The Victoris is sold via the Arena dealerships and was launched at Rs 10.5 lakh starting while the top-end version is Rs 19.9 lakh. 


Maruti Victoris First Month Sales - How Did It Peform?

There are CNG, mild hybrid petrol and strong hybrid versions on offer. The Victoris has sold 4,261 units while it is still behind the Grand Vitara which has sold 5,698 units. The Grand Vitara is sold via the Nexa dealerships. 

What Features Does Victoris Boast?

The Victoris comes with features such as ADAS, ventilated seats, powered boot release, Dolby Atmos and more. Some of these features are new for Maruti Suzuki SUVs. The car has also scored 5 stars in the BCAP and GNCAP crash test ratings. It remains to be seen where the SUV stabilizes in terms of its sales performance and the next few months will showcase that. The fact that it is being sold via the Arena dealerships means more touch points over the Nexa Grand Vitara and it will be targeted with volumes. 

This is the second compact SUV by Maruti Suzuki and is aimed to compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta which is its main rival so to speak. The Creta though sold 18,000 units last month and is the best selling above 4m SUV in India right now. Maruti Suzuki also aims to increase its SUV sales further, with both, the Grand Vitara and the Victoris, which is now being offered. 

Also read
Published at : 13 Oct 2025 06:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Suzuki Hyundai Creta Compact Suv Maruti Victoris
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Sealed? RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress; Rahul Gandhi Meet Next
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Sealed? RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress; Rahul Gandhi Meet Next
World
Trump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO
Trump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO
News
PM Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: ‘Efforts To Impart New Momentum To Bilateral Partnership’
PM Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: ‘Efforts To Impart New Momentum To Bilateral Partnership’
India
Siddaramaiah's Son Sparks Row With ‘RSS Like Taliban’ Remark; BJP Hits Back
Siddaramaiah's Son Sparks Row With ‘RSS Like Taliban’ Remark; BJP Hits Back
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget