Maruti Victoris First Month Sales - How Did It Peform?

The new Maruti Victoris was just launched on September 15, and its first month sales are in. More than 4,000 units of the SUV have been sold so far.

However, Maruti Suzuki already has bagged 25,000 bookings and waiting periods now are for 10 weeks.

Where Can You Buy Maruti's Victoris?

The Victoris is sold via the Arena dealerships and was launched at Rs 10.5 lakh starting while the top-end version is Rs 19.9 lakh.





There are CNG, mild hybrid petrol and strong hybrid versions on offer. The Victoris has sold 4,261 units while it is still behind the Grand Vitara which has sold 5,698 units. The Grand Vitara is sold via the Nexa dealerships.

What Features Does Victoris Boast?

The Victoris comes with features such as ADAS, ventilated seats, powered boot release, Dolby Atmos and more. Some of these features are new for Maruti Suzuki SUVs. The car has also scored 5 stars in the BCAP and GNCAP crash test ratings. It remains to be seen where the SUV stabilizes in terms of its sales performance and the next few months will showcase that. The fact that it is being sold via the Arena dealerships means more touch points over the Nexa Grand Vitara and it will be targeted with volumes.

This is the second compact SUV by Maruti Suzuki and is aimed to compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta which is its main rival so to speak. The Creta though sold 18,000 units last month and is the best selling above 4m SUV in India right now. Maruti Suzuki also aims to increase its SUV sales further, with both, the Grand Vitara and the Victoris, which is now being offered.