Tehran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threats As Israel Goes On High Alert

Iran Warns, Protests Turn Violent

Qalibaf, a former presidential candidate, praised security forces including the police and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for their response to the protests. He said those detained during the demonstrations would face strict legal action. IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reported that some protests had turned violent. In Fars province’s Mamasani County, demonstrators allegedly entered a judiciary complex and set fire to parts of the building before security forces intervened. The situation has drawn international attention amid speculation over possible US involvement. Trump said in a post on Truth Social that Iran could be “looking toward freedom” and that the United States was prepared to offer support.

Protestors Defies Govt Crackdown, Continue Protests

Protesters in Iran defied a sweeping government crackdown on Saturday night, returning to the streets despite mounting casualties and an intensified security response. Medics at two hospitals told the BBC that more than 100 bodies had been brought in over a two-day period as clashes between demonstrators and security forces escalated. Verified videos and eyewitness accounts indicated the authorities were expanding their use of force, with protests continuing across multiple cities amid internet restrictions and mass arrests. Iran’s attorney general warned that anyone participating in the demonstrations would be considered an “enemy of God,” a charge that can carry the death penalty. International tensions also rose, with U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to hit Iran “very hard” if protesters were killed, while Iran’s parliament speaker cautioned that any U.S. attack would make Israel and American military and shipping bases in the region legitimate targets.