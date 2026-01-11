Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTehran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threats As Israel Goes On High Alert

Tehran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threats As Israel Goes On High Alert

Iran protests enter day 14 as Parliament speaker Qalibaf warns US, Israel of retaliation amid nation internet blackout.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Public protests over inflation and unemployment in Iran entered their 14th day on Sunday, with demonstrations reported in several cities amid continued restrictions on internet access. Internet monitoring group NetBlocks said the nationwide disruption has lasted more than 60 hours. Tensions rose after Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf responded to remarks by US President Donald Trump, warning that any attack on Iran would be met with retaliation. Speaking in parliament amid chants of anti-American slogans by lawmakers, Qalibaf said US military facilities in the region and Israel would be considered legitimate targets in the event of an attack. Iranian state television broadcast the session live.

Iran Warns, Protests Turn Violent

Qalibaf, a former presidential candidate, praised security forces including the police and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for their response to the protests. He said those detained during the demonstrations would face strict legal action. IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reported that some protests had turned violent. In Fars province’s Mamasani County, demonstrators allegedly entered a judiciary complex and set fire to parts of the building before security forces intervened. The situation has drawn international attention amid speculation over possible US involvement. Trump said in a post on Truth Social that Iran could be “looking toward freedom” and that the United States was prepared to offer support.

Protestors Defies Govt Crackdown, Continue Protests

Protesters in Iran defied a sweeping government crackdown on Saturday night, returning to the streets despite mounting casualties and an intensified security response. Medics at two hospitals told the BBC that more than 100 bodies had been brought in over a two-day period as clashes between demonstrators and security forces escalated. Verified videos and eyewitness accounts indicated the authorities were expanding their use of force, with protests continuing across multiple cities amid internet restrictions and mass arrests. Iran’s attorney general warned that anyone participating in the demonstrations would be considered an “enemy of God,” a charge that can carry the death penalty. International tensions also rose, with U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to hit Iran “very hard” if protesters were killed, while Iran’s parliament speaker cautioned that any U.S. attack would make Israel and American military and shipping bases in the region legitimate targets.

Related Video

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the US stance on the protests in Iran?

US President Donald Trump suggested Iran might be 'looking toward freedom' and indicated the United States is ready to offer support.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Protests Iran US
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Fadnavis Promises Big To Mumbaikars: Know His Major Plans & Other Details
Fadnavis Promises Big To Mumbaikars: Know His Major Plans & Other Details
News
‘Thousands Ready To Infiltrate India For Shahadat’: Masood Azhar's Audio Triggers Online Uproar
‘Thousands Ready To Infiltrate India For Shahadat’: Masood Azhar's Audio Triggers Online Uproar
World
Tehran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threats As Israel Goes On High Alert
Tehran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threats As Israel Goes On High Alert
India
'This Is Not Pakistan, A Hijab-Wearing Woman Can Be PM Too': Owaisi Hits Back At Assam CM
'This Is Not Pakistan, A Hijab-Wearing Woman Can Be PM Too': Owaisi Hits Back At Assam CM
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget