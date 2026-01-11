Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews‘Thousands Ready To Infiltrate India For Shahadat’: Masood Azhar's Audio Triggers Online Uproar

The clip has surfaced months after Indian forces carried out strikes on JeM targets in Pakistan, including the group’s headquarters in Bahawalpur.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the Pakistan-based terror group, has again attempted to project strength through propaganda, after an audio clip surfaced online purportedly featuring its chief Maulana Masood Azhar. Circulating across social media platforms, the message claims the outfit has “thousands” of suicide bombers ready to strike. The timing has raised attention as it comes months after Indian forces targeted JeM facilities inside Pakistan, including its base in Bahawalpur. However, the authenticity of the audio and the exact date of its recording could not be independently verified.

Audio Clip Pushes ‘Suicide Bomber’ Claim

In the recording, the speaker, claimed to be Azhar , makes sweeping assertions about the size of JeM’s suicide cadre. He says they are not “one, two, or a hundred”, and not even a thousand, claiming the real figure would spark global media frenzy if disclosed.

The message also portrays recruits as driven purely by ideology, alleging they do not seek visas, wealth, or personal gain, but only “shahadat” (martyrdom). Observers, however, view the audio as more of a propagandist outburst than a credible operational warning.

Strikes On Bahawalpur Still Loom Large

The clip has surfaced months after Indian forces carried out strikes on JeM targets in Pakistan, including the group’s headquarters in Bahawalpur. The facility, Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah, suffered major damage during the operation, with multiple terror sites reportedly reduced to rubble.

In September last year, JeM indirectly acknowledged the losses for the first time. A senior commander admitted in a video that several members of Azhar’s family were killed during India’s strike on Bahawalpur under Operation Sindoor. The strikes followed India’s response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed.

Reports said around 10 of Azhar’s relatives , including his sister, her husband, a nephew, a niece and children from his extended family,  died in the pre-dawn strike, along with several of his aides.

Azhar has not been seen in public since 2019, when his Bahawalpur hideout was hit in a blast by unknown attackers, which he survived. His absence has fuelled speculation over his whereabouts. A UN-designated terrorist, he is accused of masterminding attacks including the 2016 Pathankot airbase assault and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing that killed 44 CRPF personnel.

Published at : 11 Jan 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
