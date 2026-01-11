Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Not That Old Yet! Rohit Sharma's Smile After Effortless Dive Says It All - WATCH

Not That Old Yet! Rohit Sharma's Smile After Effortless Dive Says It All - WATCH

Rohit Sharma stopped the ball with a brilliant dive, and Shubman Gill and Siraj came over to appreciate him.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 06:38 PM (IST)

Rohit Sharma provided one of the standout moments of the afternoon even before the chase began - diving full length to stop a wellstruck ball deep in the field, earning praise from teammates like Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj.

His relaxed grin afterward seemed to say, “It wasn’t that difficult, guys - I’m not that old yet!” - a lighthearted snapshot of India’s spirit ahead of their run chase.

Watch Video

Mitchell's masterclass power NZ to 300 runs

The earlier phase of IND vs NZ 1st ODI match saw New Zealand win the toss and elect to bat first on a flat pitch at Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium, a venue hosting its first men’s ODI.

The Black Caps took full advantage of the good batting conditions to post a competitive total of 300 for 8 in their 50 overs.

Openers Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls set the tone with a powerful century opening partnership, adding 117 runs and frustrating the Indian attack with fluent strokeplay. Conway reached 56 off 67 balls, while Nicholls registered 62 off 69 deliveries - both featuring regular boundaries and positive intent against a strong bowling lineup.

Once that stand ended, India fought back with regular strikes through a disciplined bowling effort. Harshit Rana swung the momentum by dismissing both Conway and Nicholls, applying pressure that led to a collapse from 117 for no loss to 198 for five.

Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Kuldeep Yadav also contributed with key wickets, ensuring New Zealand did not run away with the game.

However, Daryl Mitchell emerged as the defining batter for New Zealand, crafting a brilliant 84 off 71 balls, laced with five fours and three sixes. His knock anchored the middle order and revived the innings after the top order faltered.

Late contributions from Kristian Clarke (24 not out off 17) and a few valuable cameos helped push the Black Caps past the 300run mark, setting India a challenging target of 301 to win.

Published at : 11 Jan 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
Mohammed Siraj India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs NZ 1st ODI
