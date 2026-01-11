Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesWest BengalEC Tightens BLO Guidelines, Orders FIRs Over Voter List Irregularities

EC Tightens BLO Guidelines, Orders FIRs Over Voter List Irregularities

The EC has introduced new guidelines increasing the responsibilities of Booth Level Officers, including mandatory certification of voter data.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 06:50 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Election Commission of India has issued new and stricter guidelines for Booth Level Officers (BLOs), expanding their responsibilities in verifying and certifying voter data. Under the new directives, BLOs will be required to collect, verify, and certify all logical discrepancies before uploading voter information to the BLO application. According to the guidelines, BLOs must clearly mention the reason for mapping voter details and displaying them on the app. They have also been instructed to compare voter information from 2002 with updated data for 2025. Any discrepancy, including unmapped voters from earlier records, must now be fully documented and uploaded along with photographic proof, after which the BLO must certify the informtion.

New BLO App Features Spark Concern

New features have also been added to the BLO app, including checks for discrepancies in mapping and quality verification of electors’ photographs. The BLO Oikyamanch has expressed concern over these developments, stating that additional responsibilities are being imposed on BLOs continuously without adequate support. The forum has pointed out that BLOs are now being held accountable for historical data mismatches as well as present-day verification. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has taken strict action in cases of alleged voter list manipulation.

Officials Face FIRs Over SIR Lapses

FIRs have been ordered against four government officials and one data entry operator for irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The District Magistrates of East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas have been directed to file the FIRs. Those named include ERO Debottam Dattachowdhury of Baruipur East (South 24 Parganas), AERO Tathagata Mandal, Casual Data Entry Operator Surjit Halder, ERO Biplob Sarkar of Maina (East Midnapore), and AERO Sudipta Das. The Commission has also sought a detailed report on the matter.

According to Commission sources, the accused officials allegedly registered fake names in the voter list, violating electoral rules. Although the Election Commission had earlier directed the then Chief Secretary of the state, Manoj Pant, to initiate FIRs, the directive was not implemented at the time. Instead, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly stood by the officials. The Commission’s latest action signals a tougher stance on electoral roll integrity and accountability among officials involved in voter registration.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new responsibilities of Booth Level Officers (BLOs)?

BLOs must now collect, verify, and certify all logical discrepancies in voter data before uploading it. They also need to compare voter information from 2002 with updated data for 2025 and document any discrepancies with photographic proof.

What concerns have been raised about the new BLO app features?

The BLO Oikyamanch is concerned that BLOs are being given more responsibilities, including accountability for historical data mismatches, without adequate support.

Why have FIRs been ordered against government officials?

FIRs have been ordered against officials and a data entry operator due to alleged irregularities and the registration of fake names in the voter list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

What action has the Election Commission taken regarding electoral roll integrity?

The Election Commission has ordered FIRs against officials for alleged voter list manipulation and is seeking detailed reports. This indicates a stricter stance on ensuring the integrity and accountability of electoral rolls.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 06:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Voter List SIR BLO
