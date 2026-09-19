MG Hector Tomahawk EV Review: Worth The Hype?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Battery offers 517km claimed range, smooth, quiet driving experience.

The EV market has been rapidly changing with various new entrants while the constant incoming of new products have also meant more sales with greater choice. For MG, their Windsor has been a massive success but for the next chapter, they have made a new platform and concentrating on EV and hybrids. The Hector Tomahawk for example comes in PHEV and EV.

We drove the EV version in Kochi to know more and see if this can take the fight to the Mahindra XEV 9s.





How Does It Look?

The Hector Tomahawk EV is quite a big car and the boxy look accentuates the size. It is bigger than rivals and has a good road presence.

The EV version looks different from the PHEV and looks cleaner with a blanked off front end. The slim lighting and the simple lines enables it to be a good looking car even if from the side it looks a bit slab sided. The car has 18 inch wheels.

What About The Interiors?

Step inside and the cabin has a tan theme with soft touch materials even on the door inserts. The sense of space is there while the lower half of the dash has some hard plastics. The main talking point of the Hector Tomahawk EV is the massive 15.6 inch touchscreen which is crisp, clear and has nearly divided various functions.





There are not many physical controls save for the air con but unlike the Windsor there is at least a start stop button and sunroof controls. Speaking of which, you can swipe and use gestures to control various functions.

Features wise it has it all including dual powered seats, 360 degree camera plus a transparent view, connected car tech and various apps, a nice sounding 10 speaker Infinity audio system, panoramic sunroof etc.

Space is ample and the rear seat too has a recline function while a flat floor makes it comfy for three passengers.

Legroom is huge and so is headroom but thigh support is lacking a bit but sunblinds are here. The 5 seater has a large boot while the 7 seater has a cramped third row.







How Does It Drive?

The Hector Tomahawk EV has a 69.2 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 517km. There is a single motor option with 204 bhp. Acceleration is smooth and linear while despite the size, the Hector Tomahawk EV is easy to drive with a light steering plus good visibility.

There are drive modes and regen modes but not steering paddles while the regen is strong enough at its highest setting.

In eco mode, performance is enough and that's the best mode. It isn't very quick but acceleration is measured while in Sport mode there is some torque steer. High speed stability is good though and the acoustic glass means it is very quiet on the inside.

The real world range we saw was near 400km. The low speed ride is a bit firm but settles down at higher speeds. ADAS functions work well in our roads and are not too sensitive.





Worth The Price?

The Hector Tomahawk EV we think is a good, spacious EV with decent range and performance while the ground clearance is also good enough to not worry over bad roads.

Where it scores is the road presence, features and the space. Performance and ride quality isn't the best but it is a well packaged EV for the family.