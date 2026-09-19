'Student Was Assured ChatGPT Incident Won't Affect Career': IIT Bombay On Suicide Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IIT Bombay student died by suicide after morning exam.

Student found using ChatGPT; institute counselled, no action.

Institute doesn't link death to exam; students protested.

IIT Bombay has issued a statement following the death by suicide of a second-year student, clarifying that no disciplinary action had been initiated against him after he was found using a mobile phone and ChatGPT during an examination earlier in the day.

The student, who was enrolled in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers, according to the institute.

IIT Bombay said the matter was discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career.

“No disciplinary action was initiated against the student. The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career,” the institute said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Tirupati Laddu Prasadam's Ghee Had Palm Oil, Chemicals, ED Says; Supplier’s Promoter Arrested

Student Found Dead In Hostel Room

Following the examination incident, the student returned to his hostel room, the institute said. He was later found dead in his room in the evening.

IIT Bombay said it was “deeply saddened” by the student's death and was extending support to his friends, classmates, faculty members and others affected by the incident.

The institute also said the circumstances surrounding the death were being looked into by the appropriate authorities.

Institute Does Not Link Death To Exam Incident

The IIT Bombay statement details the sequence of events but does not attribute the student's death to the examination incident.

The clarification came after reports of the student's death following the examination in which he was found using a mobile phone and had uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT.

The institute specifically said that no disciplinary action had been initiated against him and that he had instead been counselled by the instructor and department head.

ALSO READ: Why Was Congress' Nandigram Candidate Arrested Hours After Getting Mamata's Backing?

Students Protest On campus

The student's death has also led to concern among students on the IIT Bombay campus.

A section of students gathered in protest and demanded accountability and transparency from the institute's administration. Police personnel were deployed on the campus as discussions took place between students and the administration.

DCP Dattatray Nalawade said the investigation into the case was underway.