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English NewsAutoMaruti Dzire CNG Now Gets An AMT: Is This The Best Of Both Worlds?

Maruti Dzire CNG Now Gets An AMT: Is This The Best Of Both Worlds?

The Dzire CNG, in particular, is what we drove, and it has a 5-speed AGS or AMT. The single CNG tank remains, and it is not an underbody arrangement.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 09:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CNG demand is substantially increasing; Maruti Suzuki leads sales.
  • Maruti introduces automatic CNG for Baleno, Dzire, Swift models.
  • Automatic variants offer smooth city driving, excellent mileage.

CNG is the new diesel, with a substantial increase in demand, while the coming years will also see more CNG pumps, which will further help.

CNG sales have been increasing with more products, and Maruti Suzuki has had the highest sales, while cars like the Victoris see as much as 50 per cent of sales coming from the CNG version. Now, Maruti Suzuki has added an automatic variant for its CNG cars, notably for the Baleno, Dzire and Swift.


Maruti Dzire CNG Now Gets An AMT: Is This The Best Of Both Worlds?

Dzire CNG AMT: First Drive

The Dzire CNG, in particular, is what we drove, and it has a 5-speed AGS or AMT. The single CNG tank remains, and it is not an underbody arrangement.

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Maruti Dzire CNG Now Gets An AMT: Is This The Best Of Both Worlds?

Immediately, the automatic variant makes life easy behind the wheel, with the AMT being smooth at low speeds. In CNG mode, performance is good enough, and for city traffic, the AMT further makes life easy. Compared to the manual, this is much more relaxing.


Maruti Dzire CNG Now Gets An AMT: Is This The Best Of Both Worlds?

At highway speeds, of course, there is some pause and lag, but the convenience is easily worth it.

Mileage And Practicality

The mileage, too, makes it very frugal, with a claimed efficiency of 36.4 km/kg. Hence, overall, this is an important addition and makes getting a CNG variant more appealing for buyers.

This will see a further increase in CNG sales, with the automatic helping with city driving. Yes, the CNG versions compromise on boot space, but the lower cost of maintenance will be a big plus.

Automatic CNG Expands Maruti's Line-Up

Having an automatic means Maruti Suzuki has filled a gap in its product range in terms of CNG cars. This is available across the Baleno and Swift hatchbacks as well, with the same AMT gearbox.

With CNG gaining popularity, this is an important launch, and more products could also get an automatic gearbox option in the future.

ALSO READ: JSW Motors’ Biggest Surprise? Chery iCaur V23 Spotted Testing In India

Frequently Asked Questions

What new feature has Maruti Suzuki added to its CNG car lineup?

Maruti Suzuki has introduced automatic variants for its CNG cars. This feature is notably available for models like the Baleno, Dzire, and Swift.

What are the advantages of Maruti Suzuki's new automatic CNG cars?

The automatic variant offers easier city driving with smooth low-speed performance. It provides a claimed efficiency of 36.4 km/kg and lower maintenance costs.

Which Maruti Suzuki models are available with the automatic CNG option?

The automatic CNG option is available across the Baleno and Swift hatchbacks, as well as the Dzire. These models come with a 5-speed AGS or AMT gearbox.

Does the automatic CNG variant of the Dzire have any practical considerations?

Yes, the Dzire CNG retains a single CNG tank, which is not an underbody arrangement. This typically means the CNG versions compromise on boot space.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 08:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Dzire AMT Maruti Dzire CNG Best Of Both Worlds
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