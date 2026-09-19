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English NewsSportsWATCH: South Korea Players Confused As North Korea Anthem Plays For Them At Asian Games 2026

WATCH: South Korea Players Confused As North Korea Anthem Plays For Them At Asian Games 2026

North Korea’s national anthem was mistakenly played before South Korea’s hockey match against Bangladesh at the 2026 Asian Games.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Organizers mistakenly played North Korea's anthem for South Korea.
  • Organizers apologized; South Korea lodged complaint given historical sensitivity.
  • South Korea defeated Bangladesh 5-0 despite the pre-match disruption.

A major blunder at the 2026 Asian Games left South Korea’s men’s hockey team visibly confused after North Korea’s national anthem was played instead of South Korea’s before their match against Bangladesh in Nagoya. Organisers later apologised for the mistake, while South Korean officials lodged a formal complaint over the incident.

North Korea Anthem Played By Mistake

The incident occurred before South Korea’s opening men’s hockey match against Bangladesh on September 18.

As the teams prepared for the national anthems, the wrong music was played when it was South Korea’s turn. Instead of the Republic of Korea’s anthem, the organisers played North Korea’s national anthem.

WATCH: South Korea Players Startled As North Korea's Anthem Played At Asian Games 2026

Players appeared startled by the unexpected music, with the error creating an awkward scene inside the stadium. Bangladesh’s national anthem was then played before South Korea’s actual anthem was finally played.

The match itself was also delayed briefly as officials dealt with the mistake.

Stadium Announcer Apologises

A stadium announcer issued an immediate apology after the incorrect anthem was played.

“We deeply regret this. We apologise. Instead of playing the Republic of Korea national anthem, we played some other song. We deeply regret this,” the announcer said.

South Korea subsequently filed an official complaint with the Asian Games organising committee, seeking an apology and assurances that such an incident would not happen again.

South Korea coach Min Tae-seok also criticised the error and said it was something that should never have occurred.

Why The Error Is So Sensitive

The mistake carries particular significance because North and South Korea remain technically at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended without a peace treaty.

North Korean state symbols and anthem are also restricted in South Korea, making the accidental playing of the anthem especially sensitive for the South Korean delegation.

The incident therefore went beyond a routine pre-match technical error, with South Korean officials seeking an explanation from the organisers.

Despite the disruption before the game, South Korea produced a dominant performance once play began.

South Korea Beat Bangladesh 5-0

South Korea defeated Bangladesh 5-0 in their opening Asian Games hockey fixture.

The two teams are part of Group A alongside India, Indonesia, Japan and Sri Lanka, making the result an important start to the competition for the South Korean side.

The anthem controversy is the latest issue to affect the early stages of the Asian Games, which have already seen complaints from some teams about accommodation and logistical arrangements.

A South Korean basketball player previously shared footage showing a leaking pipe and water on the floor of a room, while some teams reportedly faced lengthy waits at the airport after arriving in Japan.

The organisers have now apologised for the anthem error, but the incident has added another unusual chapter to the early days of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened before South Korea's hockey match at the Asian Games?

North Korea's national anthem was mistakenly played instead of South Korea's before their men's hockey match against Bangladesh on September 18. This caused confusion among the players.

Why was the playing of the wrong anthem particularly sensitive?

The mistake was sensitive because North and South Korea are technically still at war, and North Korean state symbols are restricted in South Korea. This made the incident significant for the South Korean delegation.

How did officials react to the anthem error?

The stadium announcer immediately apologized for the mistake, and South Korean officials lodged a formal complaint with the Asian Games organizing committee. They sought an apology and assurances to prevent future incidents.

What was the outcome of South Korea's hockey match?

Despite the pre-match controversy, South Korea performed dominantly once play began. They defeated Bangladesh 5-0 in their opening men's hockey fixture at the Asian Games.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Viral Video North Korea Hockey Asian Games 2026 South KOrea Aichi-Nagoya
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