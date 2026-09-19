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English NewsSportsFootballRonaldo’s Future Confirmed: Recalled To Portugal Squad By Coach Who Won Him The Saudi Title

Ronaldo’s Future Confirmed: Recalled To Portugal Squad By Coach Who Won Him The Saudi Title

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Jorge Jesus’ first Portugal squad as he continues his international career and 1,000-goal chase.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ronaldo, 41, called up by new Portugal coach Jesus.
  • Reunion follows their successful Saudi Pro League title win.
  • Ronaldo needs 21 goals for 1,000 career milestone.
  • Portugal plays four Nations League games for goal chase.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career is set to continue under a familiar face, with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus naming the 41-year-old in his first squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

The call-up confirms that Ronaldo remains part of Portugal’s plans after the 2026 World Cup, while also setting up an intriguing reunion with the coach who guided him to his first Saudi Pro League title.

Jesus and Ronaldo worked together at Al-Nassr last season, where the Portuguese forward finally lifted the Saudi league trophy at his fourth attempt.

Ronaldo And Jesus Reunite With Portugal

Ronaldo played a key role in Al-Nassr’s title triumph under Jesus, scoring twice as the club defeated Damac 4-1 on the final day of the campaign to secure the championship.

The victory ended Al-Nassr’s seven-year wait for a Saudi Pro League title and gave Ronaldo his first league championship in the country.

Jesus left Al-Nassr after delivering the title, but the two are now set to work together again at international level.

This time, however, the stakes are different. Jesus is beginning his tenure with Portugal, while Ronaldo is entering another stage of an international career that has already included major tournament triumphs and record-breaking goalscoring numbers.

Ronaldo’s 1,000-Goal Chase Continues

Ronaldo currently sits on 979 career goals, leaving him 21 away from reaching the landmark 1,000-goal figure.

The upcoming international window could therefore provide another significant chapter in his pursuit of the milestone. Portugal are scheduled to play four Nations League matches across just 11 days, giving Ronaldo multiple opportunities to add to his tally.

Portugal begin at home against Wales on September 24 before travelling to face Norway three days later.

They then meet Denmark on October 1 before returning home for another fixture against Norway on October 4.

Portugal’s upcoming Nations League matches:

  • September 24: Portugal vs Wales
  • September 27: Norway vs Portugal
  • October 1: Denmark vs Portugal
  • October 4: Portugal vs Norway

Portugal Begin Nations League Title Defence

Portugal enter the campaign as defending Nations League champions after beating Spain on penalties in the 2025 final.

That victory secured Portugal’s second Nations League title, and Ronaldo remains central to the team as they begin another campaign under a new coach.

For Jesus, the assignment also brings a player he knows well from club football into his first Portugal squad.

For Ronaldo, meanwhile, the international journey continues at 41, with the 1,000-goal milestone still within reach and a familiar coach now overseeing his next chapter with Portugal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Cristiano Ronaldo still part of Portugal's national team plans?

Yes, Portugal coach Jorge Jesus has named the 41-year-old in his first squad. This confirms Ronaldo remains part of Portugal's international plans after the 2026 World Cup.

Who is the new coach for Portugal, and has he worked with Ronaldo before?

Portugal's new coach is Jorge Jesus. He previously coached Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, where they won the Saudi Pro League title together last season.

How close is Cristiano Ronaldo to reaching 1,000 career goals?

Ronaldo currently has 979 career goals. He needs 21 more to reach the 1,000-goal milestone, with the upcoming international window offering opportunities.

What title are Portugal defending in the upcoming Nations League matches?

Portugal is defending their Nations League title. They secured their second title in 2025 by beating Spain on penalties in the final.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 08:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Nations League Al Nassr Al-Nassr Jorge Jesus Ronaldo 1000 Goals
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