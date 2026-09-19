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English NewsElectionMamata-Led TMC’s Rejinagar Candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury Withdraws After Nandigram Setback

Mamata-Led TMC’s Rejinagar Candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury Withdraws After Nandigram Setback

West Bengal's bypoll race sees fresh turmoil as Mamata faction candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury quits Rejinagar amid dramatic Nandigram developments.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mamata faction candidates withdrew from October 6 bypolls.
  • Nandigram candidate withdrew; Mamata then backed Congress nominee.
  • Congress nominee arrested; EC assigned separate TMC identities.

West Bengal's October 6 Assembly bypolls have been thrown into fresh uncertainty after Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, the Trinamool Congress candidate aligned with the Mamata Banerjee faction, withdrew from the Rejinagar contest. The development came amid a rapidly changing political situation in Nandigram, where the Mamata-led faction's candidate also pulled out before Banerjee announced support for the Congress nominee.

The developments unfolded on a day when the Election Commission assigned separate names and symbols to the two rival Trinamool Congress factions, adding another layer to the contest ahead of the bypolls.

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction had initially fielded Rabiul Alam Chowdhury in Rejinagar and Sanchita Pradhan Dey in Nandigram. Chowdhury's withdrawal now leaves another seat affected by a major change in the faction's electoral plans. Reports said his decision followed the withdrawal of the faction's Nandigram candidate, Sanchita Pradhan Dey.

Rejinagar Candidate Withdraws

Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, who was named by the Mamata Banerjee-led faction as its candidate for Rejinagar, has pulled out of the bypoll race.

The withdrawal came as the party's Nandigram plans were also undergoing a rapid change. Chowdhury had been announced as the faction's candidate for Rejinagar on September 13, along with Sanchita Pradhan Dey for Nandigram. Both constituencies are scheduled to vote on October 6, with counting due on October 9.

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The latest development has added to the uncertainty surrounding the Mamata faction's preparations for the two bypolls, particularly after the Election Commission's decision to assign new identities to the rival TMC camps.

Nandigram Sees Rapid Shifts

In Nandigram, Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination on Friday after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari the previous evening. According to reports, the meeting took place on Thursday and Dey was accompanied by her husband, Satyajit.

At around 3:30 pm on Friday, Dey formally withdrew from the October 6 contest. About an hour later, Mamata Banerjee announced that her faction would support Congress candidate Milan Pradhan instead.

The sequence took another turn later in the evening when Pradhan was arrested by West Bengal Police in connection with an old murder case linked to the 2007 anti-land acquisition protests in Nandigram. Police sources said the case dates back nearly two decades and that an arrest warrant was pending against him.

The 2007 agitation had played a major role in West Bengal politics and was closely associated with the political rise of both Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari.

EC Changes TMC Identities

The developments in the bypolls came on the same day that the Election Commission assigned separate names and symbols to the two rival TMC factions.

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction was allotted the name "Mamata All India Trinamool Congress" and the "Football Player" symbol. The rival faction led by Arup Roy was assigned the name "Democratic Trinamool Congress" and the "Envelope" symbol. Both factions have been recognised as political parties for the purpose of the elections in West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The changes followed the dispute between the two groups over the Trinamool Congress name, organisational control and the party's traditional "Flowers and Grass" symbol.

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Congress Backing, Then Arrest

With Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrawing from Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee announced that her faction would back Congress candidate Milan Pradhan rather than field another nominee.

The move was followed within hours by Pradhan's arrest in connection with the old murder case. Reports said the case was connected to the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement, which remains a politically significant episode in Nandigram.

The timing of the arrest has drawn strong reactions from the Congress and the Mamata-led faction. Opposition leaders have questioned the circumstances surrounding the action, while the police case itself relates to allegations dating back to the period of the 2007 agitation. These reactions and allegations remain matters of political dispute.

Bypolls Set For October 6

The Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies are among the seats going to polls on October 6. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 9.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rabiul Alam Chowdhury withdraw from the Rejinagar bypoll?

Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, the Mamata Banerjee-led faction's candidate for Rejinagar, pulled out of the race. His decision came as the party's Nandigram plans were also changing rapidly.

What new identities did the Election Commission assign to the Trinamool Congress factions?

The EC assigned

What happened to the Mamata faction's original candidate in Nandigram?

Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination after meeting West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari. Mamata Banerjee's faction then announced support for Congress candidate Milan Pradhan.

What happened to Congress candidate Milan Pradhan, supported by the Mamata faction?

Milan Pradhan was arrested by West Bengal Police in connection with an old murder case. The case dates back to the 2007 anti-land acquisition protests in Nandigram.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
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