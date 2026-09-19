Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Paves Way For Up To 100% Tariffs On India, China

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US President Trump signed law sanctioning Russian oil buyers.

New law targets Russian energy, defense, and military supporters.

India maintains diversified oil sourcing amid new tariff concerns.

Critics warn tariffs could impact other nations, post-presidency.

US President Donald Trump has signed a new law that could expose major buyers of Russian oil and gas, including India and China, to tariffs of up to 100 per cent as Washington seeks to squeeze Moscow's revenue amid its war in Ukraine.

The legislation, passed by Congress this week, gives Trump wide-ranging powers to penalise countries purchasing Russian energy.

The new law targets Russia's energy and defence sectors, as well as President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials. It also includes sanctions against Moscow's so-called shadow fleet of tankers used to evade Western restrictions, Reuters reported.

Companies and foreign actors supporting Russia's military could face restrictions under the legislation. The measure also extends sanctions related to Iran.

Congress Approves Bill

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed the package by 262 votes to 159 on Wednesday. The Senate had approved it last month.

The law is formally titled the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026", named after South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham, who died in July.

Graham, a longtime critic of Russia, was a prominent supporter of the legislation.

The broad tariff powers led to an unusual split among Democrats. Although the party has largely supported Ukraine, several Democrats opposed granting Trump greater authority over trade.

India Says Oil Sourcing Will Remain Diversified

The legislation comes amid efforts by Washington to further restrict revenue that helps finance Moscow's war in Ukraine.

India said on Thursday that it would continue purchasing oil "through diversified sourcing."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier described the passage of the legislation as symbolic and thanked US lawmakers.

The legislation has triggered concern over the possibility of the US using its new tariff powers against countries that maintain trade ties with Moscow. Critics have argued that the measure could create difficulties for other nations if they later fall within Trump's focus, Reuters reported.

China Meeting Adds Significance

Trump's signing of the bill comes about a week before his scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington.

The legislation has also raised concerns beyond Russia, as it gives the US president powers to impose tariffs on major trading partners of Moscow. Critics have argued that these powers could create difficulties for other countries if they come under Trump's focus in the future.

The law also authorises tariffs that could remain in effect beyond Trump's presidency, adding another dimension to the concerns surrounding the legislation.