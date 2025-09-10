Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoMaruti Suzuki Victoris AllGrip First Look: AWD Tech Adds Value?

Maruti Suzuki Victoris AllGrip First Look: AWD Tech Adds Value?

Multiple powertrain choices including CNG and hybrid along with even having an AWD version with the AllGrip as seen here.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 02:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Victoris from Maruti Suzuki is perhaps one of its most important new cars since it enters a highly competitive segment but packed with an arsenal which has never before been seen on a new Maruti SUV. Multiple powertrain choices including CNG and hybrid along with even having an AWD version with the AllGrip as seen here.


Maruti Suzuki Victoris AllGrip First Look: AWD Tech Adds Value?

The AWD version comes with an automatic option and is available with the K-Series 1.5L Dual Jet Dual VVT Engine with 103PS. The AWD system here has a Multi-Terrain Mode Selector with Auto, Snow, Sport, and Lock drive modes and Hill Descent Control along with paddle shifters of course with the 6-speed automatic.


Maruti Suzuki Victoris AllGrip First Look: AWD Tech Adds Value?
Maruti Suzuki Victoris AllGrip First Look: AWD Tech Adds Value?

With the piercing sunlight, the Victoris in red looks quite attractive and has a clean design which isn't doing too much. The best part is the connected lighting treatment at the rear and the longer profile gives it a different look.

 

The slim lights, grille and the overall design is fresh while it does stand out amongst its long list of rivals. Inside, it's a bigger change with a clear focus here by Maruti Suzuki to make the cabin premium. 


Maruti Suzuki Victoris AllGrip First Look: AWD Tech Adds Value?

There are soft touch materials all round in the layered dashboard and there are enough physical buttons too. The other talking points are the features with a powered handbrake, 8-speaker Harman audio system with Dolby Atmos, ventilated seats, 8-way powered driver seat adjust, powered tailgate with kick sensor, 360 degree camera, HUD and connected car technology.


Maruti Suzuki Victoris AllGrip First Look: AWD Tech Adds Value?

There are a lot of inbuilt apps and yes, amongst them is ABP Live where you can stream our content seamlessly. Along with this, you get a PM2.5 filter with AQI display and auto purify mode, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof and more. 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris AllGrip First Look: AWD Tech Adds Value?

Mileage of the AWD Victoris is 19.07 km/l and we think, in terms of capabilities, this variant unlocks more and will be helpful when traction is less. We do like the design here and the interiors while the efficiency continues to be a talking point but Maruti Suzuki has worked on the other aspects too. In terms of furst impressions, this is a serious challenger to the 4m plus SUV space. 


Maruti Suzuki Victoris AllGrip First Look: AWD Tech Adds Value?

Also read
Published at : 10 Sep 2025 02:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
India
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
World
Nepal's KP Sharma Oli Govt Has Fallen. Why Are 'Gen-Z Protests' Continuing? Explained
Explained: Nepal's KP Sharma Oli Govt Has Fallen. Why Are 'Gen-Z Protests' Continuing?
Entertainment
Delhi HC Seeks Full Disclosure Of Sunjay Kapur's Aseets in Case Filed by Karisma Kapoor’s Children
Delhi HC Issues Notice In Asset Case Filed By Karisma Kapoor’s Children
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Workers Block Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy During Raebareli Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Aadhaar Accepted as Valid ID Proof in Voter Registration, Election Commission's Major Decision
Nepal’s Protests: Is the King Returning? Protests Stir Old Loyalties in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s Crisis Deepens: Protesters Demand Full Government Dissolution | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Will Lead Nepal Now? Youth Say 'No More Old Guard' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget