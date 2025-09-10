Maruti Suzuki Victoris AllGrip First Look: AWD Tech Adds Value?

The Victoris from Maruti Suzuki is perhaps one of its most important new cars since it enters a highly competitive segment but packed with an arsenal which has never before been seen on a new Maruti SUV. Multiple powertrain choices including CNG and hybrid along with even having an AWD version with the AllGrip as seen here.





The AWD version comes with an automatic option and is available with the K-Series 1.5L Dual Jet Dual VVT Engine with 103PS. The AWD system here has a Multi-Terrain Mode Selector with Auto, Snow, Sport, and Lock drive modes and Hill Descent Control along with paddle shifters of course with the 6-speed automatic.







With the piercing sunlight, the Victoris in red looks quite attractive and has a clean design which isn't doing too much. The best part is the connected lighting treatment at the rear and the longer profile gives it a different look.

The slim lights, grille and the overall design is fresh while it does stand out amongst its long list of rivals. Inside, it's a bigger change with a clear focus here by Maruti Suzuki to make the cabin premium.





There are soft touch materials all round in the layered dashboard and there are enough physical buttons too. The other talking points are the features with a powered handbrake, 8-speaker Harman audio system with Dolby Atmos, ventilated seats, 8-way powered driver seat adjust, powered tailgate with kick sensor, 360 degree camera, HUD and connected car technology.





There are a lot of inbuilt apps and yes, amongst them is ABP Live where you can stream our content seamlessly. Along with this, you get a PM2.5 filter with AQI display and auto purify mode, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof and more.

Mileage of the AWD Victoris is 19.07 km/l and we think, in terms of capabilities, this variant unlocks more and will be helpful when traction is less. We do like the design here and the interiors while the efficiency continues to be a talking point but Maruti Suzuki has worked on the other aspects too. In terms of furst impressions, this is a serious challenger to the 4m plus SUV space.



