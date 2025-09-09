World EV Day Special: Can An Electric Car Handle Gurugram Rains? Feat Harrier EV

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoWorld EV Day Special: Can An Electric Car Handle Gurugram Rains? Feat Harrier EV

The Harrier EV navigated heavily flooded Gurugram roads, showcasing its 600 mm water-wading capability and high ground clearance.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 08:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A few months back, we tested the Harrier EV across a special obstacle course to check how much water it can wade through. But that was under a controlled environment. Recently, the heavy Gurugram rains gave us the chance to push the Harrier EV to its real-world limits.

With the monsoon in full swing, city roads are often submerged, and when it comes to EVs, hesitation is natural. Flooded underpasses in Gurugram offered the perfect setting to see if the Harrier EV is truly as tough as claimed.

The Harrier EV comes with a water-wading capability of 600 mm, and during our test, it crossed deeply flooded roads without trouble. Its generous ground clearance also played a crucial role in ensuring safe passage. Despite alarmingly high water levels, the SUV powered through with ease, leaving us impressed.

Addressing EV Safety Myths

There is a common perception that EVs are unsafe to drive or charge in heavy rains. However, the Harrier EV’s robust, waterproof battery pack is designed to withstand such conditions, making it no different from conventional cars in this regard.

That said, drivers must always exercise caution on severely flooded roads, as water depth is difficult to gauge and can damage any car—EV or otherwise. Maintaining low speeds, avoiding overspeeding, and driving closer to the edge of the road rather than the middle are some of the safer practices during monsoons.

 

EV Gurugram Electric Vehicle Gurugram Rains Harrier EV World EV Day
