Mercedes To Audi: GST Reforms Make Luxury Cars Cheaper For Indian Buyers

HomeAutoMercedes To Audi: GST Reforms Make Luxury Cars Cheaper For Indian Buyers

Mercedes-Benz India announced that all its internal combustion engine (ICE) models will now attract the lower 40 per cent GST rate, making them more affordable.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian automobile industry is set for a fresh wave of enthusiasm following the GST 2.0 reforms, with luxury car buyers emerging as major beneficiaries. The GST Council has revised the tax structure on high-end vehicles, reducing the levy from 45–50 per cent to 40 per cent.

This change has translated into direct price cuts for customers, with premium brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi confirming that they will pass on the full benefit to buyers. The revised rates come into effect from  September 22.

Mercedes-Benz Slashes Prices Across Range

Mercedes-Benz India announced that all its internal combustion engine (ICE) models will now attract the lower 40 per cent GST rate, making them more affordable. However, electric vehicles will continue under the existing 5 per cent GST structure. The company expects this reduction to draw more buyers during the upcoming festive season, fuelling momentum in the premium car segment.

Among the most significant beneficiaries is the E-Class LWB, India’s highest-selling luxury sedan. Recently introduced in a new ‘Verde Silver’ colour, the model has already garnered strong demand and won nine major automotive awards over the past year. With prices dropping further, sales are expected to accelerate as customers take advantage of the tax cuts.

BMW Reduces Prices by Up to Rs 9 Lakh

BMW India has also followed suit, announcing price reductions of up to Rs 9 lakh on select models. While the company has yet to release a detailed model-wise price list, it has assured customers that updated rates will be available soon.

Industry experts believe that this move will strengthen BMW’s market position ahead of the festive rush and intensify its rivalry with other luxury marques, particularly Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

Audi Joins the Price-Cut Drive

Adding to the momentum, Audi India confirmed revised prices across its entire portfolio following the GST 2.0 implementation. Depending on the model, buyers can now enjoy benefits ranging from Rs 2.6 lakh to Rs 7.8 lakh. By making its luxury cars and SUVs more accessible, Audi aims to capture greater market share and attract aspirational buyers during the festive period.

A Boost for Premium Car Market

Analysts note that the reduction in GST on luxury cars is well-timed, coinciding with the high-spending festive season. With leading brands passing on substantial benefits to customers, the demand for premium cars is likely to surge. Industry insiders expect this could create a ripple effect, spurring competition among manufacturers and potentially reshaping the dynamics of India’s luxury automobile segment.

For prospective buyers, the GST reform represents a rare opportunity to purchase luxury cars at significantly reduced prices. As new rates take effect from late September, dealerships across the country are bracing for an influx of interest.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
Audi Mercedes Luxury Cars GST Reforms
