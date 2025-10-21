Late To The Party But Ambitious Plans: Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Coming In December

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoLate To The Party But Ambitious Plans: Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Coming In December

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 05:31 PM (IST)
It took some time but the first EV by Maruti Suzuki is finally ready for a launch by December. The e Vitara was earlier shown at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo and now it will be finally launched. The e Vitara is also exported from India which makes this car a key model for Maruti Suzuki. The e Vitara is a purpose built EV and not an ice to ev conversation.

In India the e Vitara will come with two battery packs- 49kwh and 61kwh. Size wise the eVitara has a length of 4275mm while the width of the eVitara is 1800mm. Wheelbase of the car is 2700mm. Production of the car has kicked off at the Hansalpur, Gujarat facility and Maruti has set aggressive plans with a high production target.


However, the caveat is that most of this production would be for export with e Vitara being exported to around 100 countries all over the world. Range of the e Vitara is set to be around 500km for the higher model while more details regarding the India spec models would be revealed soon.

The e Vitara would also be the most well equipped Maruti Suzuki with 7 airbags, a new interior altogether, ADAS level 2, ventilated seats and more. This would also be the most ambitious product by price too which means that the e Vitara would be the most expensive Maruti SUV being placed above the Victoris and the Grand Vitara.


Maruti will have a lot of competition to deal with but its advantage is its sales network and the reach which no other carmaker has. That said, the e Vitara would be more of a halo model for the brand with being its first EV. 

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 05:31 PM (IST)
Maruti Suzuki E Vitara
