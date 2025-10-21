Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Indian equity markets began Samvat 2082 on a positive note, with benchmark indices clocking solid gains during the special Muhurat Trading session on Tuesday. However, by the time the session came to an end, both indices erased their gains and ended on a volatile note.

The BSE Sensex settled the session above 84,400, jumping 63 points, while the NSE Nifty50 ended trading near 25,900, inching up almost 26 points, around 2:45 PM.

On the 30-share Sensex, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, and PowerGrid stood among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Maruti, and Asian Paints.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap250 stood out with gains of more than 1 per cent. Sectorally, the Media index led the Diwali rally after it gained 0.56 per cent. On the other hand, the Midsmall Financial Services slipped 0.11 per cent.

Muhurat Trading

The Muhurat Trading session, conducted annually on Diwali, marks an auspicious beginning to the Hindu New Year - Samvat 2082 this time. The one-hour window, held today between 1:45 PM and 2:45 PM, allows investors to place symbolic trades to usher in prosperity and financial growth.

Trading remained active across equities, futures and options, commodities, currency derivatives, and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments. Markets will remain closed on Wednesday following the Diwali festivities.

Notably, the Sensex opened today above 84,600, rising over 250 points, while the Nifty started the hour-long ceremonial trade near 25,925, up by nearly 100 points at 1:45 PM.

Strong Start After Solid Samvat 2081

The new Samvat year began on an optimistic note following four consecutive days of market gains. On Monday, the Sensex had risen 411 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 84,363.37, while the Nifty gained 133 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 25,843.15, supported by strong earnings from leading corporates and upbeat global cues.

In Samvat 2081, both benchmark indices delivered moderate annual gains of around 6 per cent. Analysts believe that the market’s positive tone could extend into the new year, supported by healthy corporate fundamentals, resilient domestic demand, and easing global uncertainty.

“The combination of festive optimism, steady macroeconomic indicators, and encouraging global trends has created a strong platform for the markets to build momentum in Samvat 2082,” said market experts, noting that profit booking near resistance levels remains a short-term risk.

Global Markets

Asian markets also ended higher earlier in the day, lending further support to domestic sentiment. The Shanghai Composite advanced 1.36 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.77 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.24 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.15 per cent. Overnight, Wall Street also closed in the green, adding to optimism across global equities.