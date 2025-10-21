Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessiPhone 17 Boost Pushes Apple Close To $4 Trillion, Second Only To Nvidia

iPhone 17 Boost Pushes Apple Close To $4 Trillion, Second Only To Nvidia

Data from Counterpoint Research revealed that early iPhone 17 sales have outpaced those of the iPhone 16 series, particularly in major markets such as the United States and China.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Apple Inc. is rapidly approaching a $4 trillion market valuation, buoyed by the strong performance of its new iPhone 17 series, making it the second-most valuable company globally after chipmaker Nvidia.

Shares of the tech giant touched an all-time high of $262.9 on Monday (US time), pushing Apple’s market capitalisation close to $3.9 trillion, reported IANS.

Data from Counterpoint Research revealed that early iPhone 17 sales have outpaced those of the iPhone 16 series, particularly in major markets such as the United States and China. Apple is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings on October 30.

Festive Sales Boost in India

In India, the iPhone 17 series has gained significant traction, surpassing the early performance of last year’s iPhone 16 series. Industry analysts and vendors reported that Apple recorded its highest-ever festive sales in the country, with forecasts pointing to a 28 per cent year-on-year growth for 2025, driven largely by the iPhone 17 series.

Analysts highlighted that first-week sales of the iPhone 17 series were 19 per cent higher than the previous generation, indicating strong consumer demand. The company is on track to achieve around 4.5 million shipments in the current festive quarter, with the iPhone Air contributing significantly to this growth.

Premium Smartphones See Rising Demand

While India’s smartphone market is predominantly driven by value-for-money devices, analysts note that premium smartphones are seeing healthy growth due to increasing disposable incomes and an expanding middle class.

The iPhone 17 (256 GB) starts at Rs 82,900, the iPhone Air (256 GB) from Rs 119,900, iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB) at Rs 134,900, and iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB) at Rs 149,900.

Apple’s Manufacturing Footprint in India

India is becoming a crucial hub for Apple’s production strategy, with one in every five iPhones now being manufactured in the country. This aligns with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and further strengthens Apple’s presence in the region.

Apple’s annual sales reached nearly $9 billion in the last fiscal year, supported by rising consumer incomes and strong market demand, according to analysts. The continued success of the iPhone 17 series is expected to further cement the company’s growth trajectory both globally and in India.

Also read
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nvidia Apple Apple MCap IPhone 17 Apple Valuation
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
World
Sanae Takaichi Elected As Japan's First Female Prime Minister
Sanae Takaichi Elected As Japan's First Female Prime Minister
Cricket
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
World
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget