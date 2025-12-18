Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
‘This Pollution Is Delhi’s Own’: Kejriwal Slams BJP, Says No Stubble Burning In Punjab

Speaking at a press conference in Punjab alongside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal rejected allegations that stubble burning in Punjab was behind Delhi’s pollution.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 08:12 PM (IST)
A day after being “requested with folded hands” not to fuel pollution, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Delhi, blaming them for the capital’s worsening air quality. Kejriwal claimed that Delhi had never witnessed such severe pollution levels during AAP’s previous tenure and accused the current dispensation of failing to address the crisis, instead indulging in political blame games over the deteriorating AQI.

‘Delhi’s pollution Is Its Own Responsibility’

Speaking at a press conference in Punjab alongside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal rejected allegations that stubble burning in Punjab was behind Delhi’s pollution. He pointed out that air quality levels across Punjab cities were currently between 70 and 100, indicating relatively clean air.

“Earlier, it was said that Delhi’s pollution was due to stubble burning in Punjab. But now there is no smog in Punjab and no stubble burning. If the AQI in Delhi is still extremely high, then whatever pollution exists in Delhi today is its own,” Kejriwal said.

He further accused the Delhi government of focusing on manipulating AQI data rather than taking concrete steps to tackle pollution. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi’s AQI stood at 373 (very poor) at 4 pm on Thursday, compared to 334 on Wednesday and 354 on Tuesday.

Waste-Burning Allegations Spark Political Row

Kejriwal’s remarks came a day after Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused AAP leaders of deliberately burning waste to increase pollution levels in the capital. Addressing a press conference, Sirsa alleged that AAP was indulging in “dirty politics” and claimed party members were intentionally setting waste on fire in different areas.

Sirsa said he had been informed by the Trilokpuri MLA that an AAP councillor allegedly burned waste in his ward and recorded a video of the incident. He accused the party of being unconcerned about public health and urged Kejriwal not to escalate the pollution crisis for political gain.

The AAP chief also trained his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of maintaining silence on Delhi’s pollution emergency. Kejriwal said the Prime Minister had not spoken even once about the capital’s deteriorating air quality, despite its severe impact on public health.

The exchange has intensified the political blame game over Delhi’s pollution, as air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the ‘very poor’ category.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 08:11 PM (IST)
Delhi Air Quality Delhi Pollution AQI Delhi AQI
