I Have Been Using My 10 Year Old Car On E20 Fuel- What Are The Results?

HomeAutoI Have Been Using My 10 Year Old Car On E20 Fuel- What Are The Results?

Now, for modern cars made after April 2023, there isn't any issue at all as these cars are designed to run on E20. In fact many car makers started rolling out E20 compatible cars way before too.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
Amongst the E20 fuel dilemma which has angered social media, the real question is how much does E20 fuel affect older cars? E20 fuel as we have mentioned before is standardised now and for older car owners like me, there could be a scare.

However, E20 fuel isn't new and living in Delhi NCR, we may have been using it for a longer time without knowing. Now, for modern cars made after April 2023, there isn't any issue at all as these cars are designed to run on E20. In fact many car makers started rolling out E20 compatible cars way before too.

However, even E10 compatible cars generally will not have huge issues since these engines are robust enough save for a small drop in efficiency. That said, for someone whose car is 10 years old and whose car was not built to run on E20, how is the effect?


Well, I may have been using E20 fuel for a while due to rollout and here I would say that aside from a small drop in efficiency, the car is running fine.

Hence, it should be noted that E20 won't immediately damage or be hugely affecting your cars engine or performance. Infact using it, I have had no issues but on older cars before 2015 made, we can expect engine wear and tear but on 10 year old cars that is something expected and maintenance is required anyway.

With older cars, maintenance is required amongst intervals and with using E20, the service intervals may get shorter for optimum vehicle health but while it depends on car to car while being different for many brands, using E20 fuel isn't as harmful as you might think while using my car with E20 fuel has shown. 

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
