Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Coming In January 2026: What To Expect

Mahindra will launch the facelifted version of the XUV700 by January 2026. This is the long overdue facelift of the XUV700 which has been around for a long time but still has been hugely popular.

The new XUV700 will have changes largely concentrated around the exterior and interior plus new features. The styling would be updated and will have a new look while the rear styling would be changed as well.

Major Interior Upgrades

However, the biggest change would be for the interior where the XUV700 will get many details from the recently launched XEV 9S including a triple screen layout. The three screens including one for the passenger will be one of the many changes while other changes would be a new steering wheel plus a revised centre console.

The features list and the technology aspect would be upgraded too like the other new Mahindra cars. Space would remain the same but we can expect more comfort features too.

Variants, Powertrains and Market Positioning

The powertrains would remain the same for now although the variant line-up could be changed. The new XUV700 has been one of the most important new cars since it has been a strong seller along with a loyal customer base.

However, a facelift was needed and that's exactly what Mahindra will give in January when we see the car being launched.

We can expect a rise in prices for the XUV700 facelift when it is launched but the extra features will sort of justify it. We will bring more details regarding the launch by next year.