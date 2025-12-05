Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoMahindra XUV700 Facelift Coming In January 2026: What To Expect

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Coming In January 2026: What To Expect

The biggest change would be for the interior where the XUV700 will get many details from the recently launched XEV 9S including a triple screen layout.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mahindra will launch the facelifted version of the XUV700 by January 2026. This is the long overdue facelift of the XUV700 which has been around for a long time but still has been hugely popular.

The new XUV700 will have changes largely concentrated around the exterior and interior plus new features. The styling would be updated and will have a new look while the rear styling would be changed as well.

Major Interior Upgrades

However, the biggest change would be for the interior where the XUV700 will get many details from the recently launched XEV 9S including a triple screen layout. The three screens including one for the passenger will be one of the many changes while other changes would be a new steering wheel plus a revised centre console.

The features list and the technology aspect would be upgraded too like the other new Mahindra cars. Space would remain the same but we can expect more comfort features too.

Variants, Powertrains and Market Positioning

The powertrains would remain the same for now although the variant line-up could be changed. The new XUV700 has been one of the most important new cars since it has been a strong seller along with a loyal customer base.

However, a facelift was needed and that's exactly what Mahindra will give in January when we see the car being launched.

We can expect a rise in prices for the XUV700 facelift when it is launched but the extra features will sort of justify it. We will bring more details regarding the launch by next year.

Also read
Published at : 05 Dec 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahindra Mahindra XUV700 Mahindra Xuv700 Facelift
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'India Not Neutral, On Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Putin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict
'India Not Neutral, On Side Of Peace': PM Modi Tells Putin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Cities
IndiGo Cancels All Domestic Flights Departing From Delhi Airport Till Midnight
IndiGo Cancels All Domestic Flights Departing From Delhi Airport Till Midnight
Business
RBI MPC December: India To Grow Faster Than Earlier Thought, Central Bank Now Expects 7.3% GDP In FY26
Good News For Indian Economy! RBI Lifts FY26 GDP Forecast To 7.3%
World
Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig
Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: Major Defence Agreement Inked Between Two Nation, Marking a New Step Toward Military Cooperation
Breaking: Putin to pay tribute at Rajghat; Delhi on alert with tight security, diversions
Breaking: Political clash in Bengal intensifies as TMC MLA and Governor face off
Breaking: Deadly floods in Greece, major road accidents rock Andhra & UP amid chaos
Breaking: Passengers Erupts in Anger at Goa Airport Amid Major Flight Delays
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget