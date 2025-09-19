Mahindra XUV3XO And XUV700 And More Get A Massive Rs 2 Lakh Plus Price Cut!

If you were eyeing a new Mahindra SUV as your next car purchase, there is good news as Mahindra has cut prices by a whopping Rs 2.5 lakh plus, which includes GST cut and some extra benefits as well. While the price cut varies, the additional benefit extends more for some models.

The XUV 3XO, for example, has had a price cut of Rs 1.56 lakh, while there are additional benefits up to Rs 90,00,0, which makes the total near Rs 2.5 lakh.

The XUV700, for example, also has had a price cut of Rs 1.43 lakh, which, along with further benefits of Rs 81,000, makes it a total price reduction of Rs 2.24 lakh.

The Bolero Neo, meanwhile, has the highest cut at Rs 2.56 lakh combined. The Scorpio N gets fewer benefits, but the total is still a hefty Rs 2 lakh plus. The Thar Roxx has the lowest benefits owing to its popularity and being a recent launch, but the total price reduction is still Rs 1.5 lakh in total.

The Roxx now starts from Rs 12.3 lakh, which is excellent value for what you get, as it is a large SUV for the money. The Scorpio N, meanwhile, starts from Rs 13.2 lakh, and the XUV700 starts from Rs 13.19 lakh. The Thar 3-door also sees a big price drop, and the range now starts at Rs 10.3 lakh. These prices are a big drop and mean that now is an excellent time to buy a new car with the additional benefits.