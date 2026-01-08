Mahindra XUV 7XO First Look Review: What We Like And What We Don't

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Mahindra XUV 7XO is here and in this article we will talk about the various factors while also sharing what is great and what's not about this new SUV.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: What We Like

The new XUV 7XO is sharper looking now but Mahindra has been careful so as to not change the whole look of the car. The front end is tweaked and looks different but the side profile remains the same while there are new 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear though, looks similar to the XEV 9S.





The interiors are a jump in terms of the cabin quality and the design looks more modern with three bigger screens.





The technology and the features have also received a massive upgrade with a third screen for the passenger (the driver has a filter now) and a 540 degree camera plus different apps. The music system is also excellent being a 16 speaker one.





The rear seat is now more comfortable with a powered boss mode and ventilated seats.

The XUV 7XO now has upgraded ADAS Level 2 features plus it has 7 airbags too amongst other safety features.





The XUV 7XO continues to have the strong 2.0l turbo petrol and a 2.2l diesel along with AWD with the diesel while now it claims to have a better ride quality with the new DaVinci Dampers.





The XUV 7XO priced from Rs 13.6 lakh is even better value now with three screens as standard.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: What We Don't Like

The lack of physical buttons for the inside is seen with the new XUV 7XO where simpler functions are more complex including climate control.





The passenger screen is visible from the driver view at night.

The power window switches are not ergonomic to operate.

The middle row unlike the XEV 9S does not get a sliding function.

The third row could be more spacious.