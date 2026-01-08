Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mahindra XUV 7XO First Look Review: What We Like And What We Don't

Mahindra XUV 7XO First Look Review: What We Like And What We Don't

The new XUV 7XO is sharper looking now but Mahindra has been careful so as to not change the whole look of the car.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 07:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is here and in this article we will talk about the various factors while also sharing what is great and what's not about this new SUV.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: What We Like 

The new XUV 7XO is sharper looking now but Mahindra has been careful so as to not change the whole look of the car. The front end is tweaked and looks different but the side profile remains the same while there are new 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear though, looks similar to the XEV 9S. 


Mahindra XUV 7XO First Look Review: What We Like And What We Don't

The interiors are a jump in terms of the cabin quality and the design looks more modern with three bigger screens.


Mahindra XUV 7XO First Look Review: What We Like And What We Don't

The technology and the features have also received a massive upgrade with a third screen for the passenger (the driver has a filter now) and a 540 degree camera plus different apps. The music system is also excellent being a 16 speaker one.


Mahindra XUV 7XO First Look Review: What We Like And What We Don't

The rear seat is now more comfortable with a powered boss mode and ventilated seats. 

The XUV 7XO now has upgraded ADAS Level 2 features plus it has 7 airbags too amongst other safety features. 


Mahindra XUV 7XO First Look Review: What We Like And What We Don't

The XUV 7XO continues to have the strong 2.0l turbo petrol and a 2.2l diesel along with AWD with the diesel while now it claims to have a better ride quality with the new DaVinci Dampers.


Mahindra XUV 7XO First Look Review: What We Like And What We Don't

The XUV 7XO priced from Rs 13.6 lakh is even better value now with three screens as standard.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: What We Don't Like 

The lack of physical buttons for the inside is seen with the new XUV 7XO where simpler functions are more complex including climate control. 


Mahindra XUV 7XO First Look Review: What We Like And What We Don't

The passenger screen is visible from the driver view at night.

The power window switches are not ergonomic to operate.

The middle row unlike the XEV 9S does not get a sliding function. 

The third row could be more spacious.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key exterior design changes in the Mahindra XUV 7XO?

The XUV 7XO features a tweaked front end for a sharper look. The side profile remains similar, but it now comes with new 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear design is comparable to the XUV 9S.

What technological and interior upgrades does the Mahindra XUV 7XO offer?

The interior boasts improved cabin quality with a modern design featuring three larger screens. It includes a passenger screen, a 540-degree camera, various apps, and a 16-speaker music system.

What safety features are included in the Mahindra XUV 7XO?

The XUV 7XO is equipped with upgraded ADAS Level 2 features and 7 airbags, among other safety enhancements.

What are the engine options and drivetrain for the Mahindra XUV 7XO?

It continues with the 2.0-liter turbo petrol and a 2.2-liter diesel engine. All-wheel drive is available with the diesel variant, and it features new DaVinci Dampers for improved ride quality.

What are some of the drawbacks of the Mahindra XUV 7XO?

Some downsides include the lack of physical buttons, making functions like climate control more complex. The passenger screen can be visible from the driver's view at night, and the middle row lacks a sliding function.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 07:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
First Look Review Mahindra Mahindra Xuv 7xo
