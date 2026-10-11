Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: How Much Boot Space Will It Have?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahindra prepares to launch its first XUV 3XO CNG.

New model utilizes its existing turbo petrol engine.

It enters competitive segment amidst rising CNG demand.

Underbody cylinder arrangement may optimize crucial boot space.

Mahindra is readying it's new XUV 3XO CNG for launch in India and that would be the first CNG model in the current lineup while in the past the brand has done CNG cars. CNG is something which you cannot ignore and Mahindra bringing it is in line with market demands.

The XUV 3XO CNG will have its turbo petrol engine used with the CNG powertrain. It will also get ample power as a result using its turbo engine.

The XUV 3XO CNG will come at a segment where competition is already high with the numerous CNG offerings. Maruti Suzuki recently had the Brezza CNG with the underbody arrangement while Tata also has its Nexon with a CNG powertrain.

ALSO READ: Honda Elevate Facelift Review: Just The Car They Needed

Rising CNG Demand And Changing Fuel Preferences

The XUV 3XO currently has diesel and petrol powertrains while CNG will be an addition which is important. With rising petrol prices the increase in CNG car sales has meant that many manufacturers are not considering entering this space. Diesel which was once popular is slowing down here with CNG taking the lead.





Boot Space And Underbody Cylinder Arrangement

The other question is how much boot space the new XUV 3XO CNG will have as whether it will have an underbody arrangement or not. This typically saves boot space for CNG cars and that's crucial. The XUV 3XO with an underbody arrangement for the CNG will mean some added practicality which is also there on some of the other cars in this segment.

We expect prices to increase for the CNG model and it will be available with a manual gearbox most likely although an automatic would mean something new to this segment. Stay tuned for the launch news of the XUV 3XO CNG which is happening soon.

ALSO READ: JSW Motors To Unveil T2 Plug-In Hybrid SUV On December 3: What To Expect