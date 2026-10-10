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English NewsAutoHonda Elevate Facelift Review: Just The Car They Needed

Honda Elevate Facelift Review: Just The Car They Needed

With rear ventilated seats, dual powered front seats and improved NVH, the updated Honda Elevate offers more features without increasing its entry-level price.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Competitive pricing and added features make Elevate easier to recommend.

Honda Cars India has put in a strategy to claw back it's market share and that includes new products from both the premium end and the more important mass market end. We saw the City, ZR-V and now it's the Elevate.

The Honda Elevate badly needed a refresh with high competition and that's exactly what this car is all about. The new Elevate gets a refreshed look, much needed new features and Honda claims the NVH has been improved.

Refreshed Styling And Better Road Presence

It certainly looks better now with the larger grille, black Honda logo being moved up and connected rear lighting. We would have liked new alloys but the Elevate no doubt looks more appealing with this new design.


Honda Elevate Facelift Review: Just The Car They Needed

More Premium Cabin And New Features

Inside the bigger changes lie and that's the actual highlight. Cabin quality has gone up with soft touch materials even on the dashboard plus door pads while you get a powered handbrake, 360 degree camera which has a decent display quality and ventilated seats plus dual powered seats.


Honda Elevate Facelift Review: Just The Car They Needed

All these feature additions are useful for sure. However, the inclusion of rear ventilated seats is something not found on its rivals and thats a great feature addition. That said, sunblinds or a panoramic sunroof should have been added or a powered tailgate. Rear seat space is comfortable for two passengers while the middle passenger would be a bit cramped.

Engine Unchanged, NVH Improved

The 1.5 NA petrol engine remains and no change happened there while NVH is improved. It is much more quieter at start and more refined on the move.

Performance is the same and it's more of a relaxing SUV to drive while missing the turbo petrol power delivery. The excellent 220mm ground clearance and tough suspension also remain and help the Elevate in being a tough compact SUV.


Honda Elevate Facelift Review: Just The Car They Needed

Should You Buy The Updated Honda Elevate?

Prices for the car haven't increased from the base variant and upwards you have a new top-end trim but even then it is less expensive than some rivals.

Overall, the new Elevate is easier to recommend due to new features which was badly needed and now makes for more sense if you want a petrol SUV on a budget but with premium features.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do the updated Honda Elevate's prices compare, and is it a good recommendation?

Prices for the base variant are unchanged, and it's less expensive than some rivals. It's now easier to recommend as a petrol SUV with premium features on a budget.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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Honda Honda Elevate
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