JSW Motors To Unveil T2 Plug-In Hybrid SUV On December 3: What To Expect

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom JSW Motors unveils new brand logo and first car December 3.

The India-modified Jetour T2 PHEV offers 1,100km range.

Flagship SUV will rival Fortuner; future electrified models planned.

JSW Motors will unveil its new brand logo as well as its first car on December 3. The Jetour T2 is the first car that will be showcased in India, and its launch will take place later.

The first car from JSW Motors will be the Jetour T2, which will be modified for India. The Jetour T2 will have a different name in India and will come with a plug-in hybrid setup. JSW Motors will also assemble the car at its plant.





JSW Motors T2: Range And Powertrain

Being a plug-in hybrid, expect the full-tank range to be 1,100 km. It will have a 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine, an 18.4 kWh battery and two electric motors. The claimed electric range will be 90 km.

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The Jetour T2 will be the starting point, with many new products coming from JSW Motors. All of them will be electrified cars, either EVs or plug-in hybrids, with no ICE or traditional petrol cars in the pipeline.

JSW Motors T2: Design And Features

The T2 has a rugged and boxy design, and it will rival the Toyota Fortuner. Expect the interior to be feature-packed, with a massive touchscreen, a 540-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, dual powered seats and more.

The Jetour T2 will be a premium SUV at launch and will compete in the higher-end segment, with the Toyota Fortuner being its main competition.

In the future, we will see more products positioned below the car, with the T2 serving as the flagship SUV. More details about the car will be revealed soon in the lead-up to its unveiling.

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