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English NewsAutoJSW Motors To Unveil T2 Plug-In Hybrid SUV On December 3: What To Expect

JSW Motors To Unveil T2 Plug-In Hybrid SUV On December 3: What To Expect

The first car from JSW Motors will be the Jetour T2, which will be modified for India. The Jetour T2 will have a different name in India and will come with a plug-in hybrid setup.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • JSW Motors unveils new brand logo and first car December 3.
  • The India-modified Jetour T2 PHEV offers 1,100km range.
  • Flagship SUV will rival Fortuner; future electrified models planned.

JSW Motors will unveil its new brand logo as well as its first car on December 3. The Jetour T2 is the first car that will be showcased in India, and its launch will take place later.

The first car from JSW Motors will be the Jetour T2, which will be modified for India. The Jetour T2 will have a different name in India and will come with a plug-in hybrid setup. JSW Motors will also assemble the car at its plant.


JSW Motors To Unveil T2 Plug-In Hybrid SUV On December 3: What To Expect

JSW Motors T2: Range And Powertrain

Being a plug-in hybrid, expect the full-tank range to be 1,100 km. It will have a 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine, an 18.4 kWh battery and two electric motors. The claimed electric range will be 90 km.

ALSO READ: Renault Duster Hybrid Mileage Revealed: SUV To Deliver 29 kmpl

The Jetour T2 will be the starting point, with many new products coming from JSW Motors. All of them will be electrified cars, either EVs or plug-in hybrids, with no ICE or traditional petrol cars in the pipeline.

JSW Motors T2: Design And Features

The T2 has a rugged and boxy design, and it will rival the Toyota Fortuner. Expect the interior to be feature-packed, with a massive touchscreen, a 540-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, dual powered seats and more.

The Jetour T2 will be a premium SUV at launch and will compete in the higher-end segment, with the Toyota Fortuner being its main competition.

In the future, we will see more products positioned below the car, with the T2 serving as the flagship SUV. More details about the car will be revealed soon in the lead-up to its unveiling.

ALSO READ: Honda Elevate Facelift Launched: How Different Is It From The Old Model?

Frequently Asked Questions

When will JSW Motors unveil its first car?

JSW Motors will unveil its new brand logo and its first car on December 3. The Jetour T2 will be showcased in India, with its launch taking place later.

What type of powertrain will JSW Motors' first car feature?

The Jetour T2 will have a plug-in hybrid setup. It includes a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, an 18.4 kWh battery, and two electric motors, offering a claimed electric range of 90 km.

What segment will the JSW Motors T2 compete in?

The Jetour T2 will be a premium SUV, competing in the higher-end segment. Its main competitor will be the Toyota Fortuner.

What kind of cars will JSW Motors offer in the future?

JSW Motors will offer only electrified cars, either EVs or plug-in hybrids. There are no traditional petrol cars or ICE vehicles planned for the future.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
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December 3 JSW Motors T2 Plug-In Hybrid SUV What To Expect
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