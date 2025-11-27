Mahindra Launches XEV 9S: Three Rows, New Design, 500 Km Range

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mahindra has launched the 7 seater XEV 9S in India with a starting price of Rs 19.9 akh. This is the first 7 seater electric SUV while being the bigger brother of the XEV 9e. Being the three row version, there are some considerable changes here too.

Of course it is based on the Inglo architecture and has design details from the XUV.e8 concept while also sharing some of the front end with the 9e. However, the changes lie in the side and the rear styling as the coupe roofline goes with a flat roofline for more space while there are new tail-lamps plus a new bumper too.

Design, Features and Interior Updates

The 9S gets a panoramic sunroof which is openable while it has the triple screen at the front as well with the 9e. The difference lies in the two additional screens for the second row. Other features include a digital key with NFC, card key, Harman Kardon audio system, dual zone climate control, 540 degree view, ventilated seats, AR HUD, Adas Level 2, Air Purifier and more.





Some special features for the 9S include a powered Boss mode, sliding and recline features plus a lounge desk. You can also mount your gadget at the rear seat too for two additional screens.

Battery, Range and Variants

The battery pack is the 79kwh unit with 280bhp and 380Nm. The real world range is around 500km. You can do scheduled charging, smart user profile and more. In total there are variants with the fully loaded Pack Three Above 79 kWh priced at Ex showroom ₹ 29.45 Lakh.



