Mahindra XEV 9e Vs Tata Harrier EV: Glam Vs Grit, Which Premium SUV Is Better For You

Mahindra XEV 9e vs Tata Harrier EV: The Indian auto industry has changed, and these two showcase that more than anything else. The gradual shift towards electrification is one thing; the other is how two homegrown carmakers have made some of the most talked-about cars. The shift in buyer sentiment is seen with premium luxury being the new buzzword, and Indian car buyers now want SUVs more than anything else.

The Mahindra XEV 9e and the Tata Harrier EV have formed a new premium EV segment, but with features more than many luxury cars.

Hence, to see how these two SUVs have dominated the headlines and been a big change for their respective makers, we brought the newest homegrown EV stalwarts together in a head-on battle.

The XEV and Harrier EV are a big step forward, with Mahindra plus Tata Motors putting in a lot of technology and effort. As a result, both of these two cars drive with finesse not seen before and are packed with features which take the fight to the luxury brands. But when together, how do they fare, and what separates them, plus what makes them the best premium EVs? Let us take a look.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Glitz & Glam

The coupe-like styling makes you go 'wow', and it turns heads, but the sheer length also takes you by surprise. It is big on presence, but even the cabin is impressive with three screens, including one for the passenger, which luxury car has that under a crore? Plus, at night, the patterned glass roof lighting, plus the cabin, just looks unlike anything else.

Sure, the cabin is screen-heavy with many features buried within the main screen, but the feel-good factor is there. Space is excellent despite the coupe-like roofline, even for someone as tall as me, while the frunk is massive too.

The driving experience further impresses with a clear bent towards on-road driving. It does not have the heft/toughness of the traditional Mahindra SUVs with lighter steering, but the semi-active dampers bring in a sophisticated driving experience laid with a nice ride quality, along with an agility not seen on something so big.

It feels small behind the wheel and easy to drive, while on-road it drives like a premium SUV. There is a single motor only, but power is ample if more linear, since the smaller BE6 is the more aggressive driving machine. Range, though, is the standout point with being near 500km while being between 450-500 km easily, probably amongst the highest range.

The XEV 9e, then, is about tech, features, more glitz, linear power, and a luxury car-like driving experience.

Tata Harrier EV: Off-Roading Muscles

The Harrier EV is very much a different car from the XEV 9e, but it targets a different buyer, too. There is a focus on off-road ability plus performance here, thanks to the dual motor layout. That stands out here as performance has that shock value, which makes it leap off the line despite the huge weight.

The All Wheel Drive layout also adds a layer of invincibility by laying down the power despite the road surface. Off-road, it feels tough and can withstand a lot, including its ground clearance, which can take off-roading plus water wading, as we saw during the recent rains.

Both cars have tech, but how they use it is different. The Harrier EV brings in features like the digital mirror and the 540-degree camera for off-roading, while with more physical buttons but has a more conservative design on the inside, plus it looks similar to the Harrier IC,E even though road presence is still tremendous.

Range takes a slight hit with dual motors consuming more, but 400-430 km is pretty good for a full charge. There is more towards a traditional SUV/off-roader vibe with greater off-road ability while within an EV canvas. It feels like a big SUV behind the wheel and has the traditional tough feel, which Tata has given as the dual motor configuration makes it go towards a more rugged EV SUV.

Mahindra XEV 9e vs Tata Harrier EV: Price & Which One You Should Go For

Both EVs occupy the Rs 20-30 lakh space, with the XEV costing a bit more in terms of the top-end variants, but together offer tremendous value in terms of the sheer tech on offer, plus the features. That said, both EVs are different and appeal to different buyers.

To compare, the Mahindra XEV 9e price ranges between Rs 21.9 lakh and Rs 31.25 lakh (Delhi ex-showroom price), while the Tata Harrier EV ranges between Rs 21.49 lakh and Rs 30.23 lakh.

The Harrier EV is skewed towards performance, off-road ability and how it feels like a tough SUV, all the while being an EV. The XEV 9e, on the other hand, is aimed at the buyer who wants tech but also a car-like driving experience, but with a raised driving position, along with the space-age looks for sure.

Hence, choose the Harrier EV for the toughness, performance, and off-road ability, while the XEV brings range, driving experience, and looks. Above all, these two showcase how they have become the best premium EVs out there.