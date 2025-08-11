Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mahindra Thar Sports Would Be Its Tough Small Compact SUV

Mahindra Thar Sports Would Be Its Tough Small Compact SUV

This new SUV would be monocoque and not a ladder frame which will mean it will be boxy and tough but also built for largely road use.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 09:57 AM (IST)

Mahindra is putting the finishing touches of its all new SUV which could be called Thar Sports and not the Bolero. This is an extension of the Thar brand as the Thar name has huge appeal with buyers. The new Thar Sports though has no connection with the Roxx and would be a sub 4m SUV built on a new monocquie platform.

This new SUV would be monocoque and not a ladder frame which will mean it will be boxy and tough but also built for largely road use. This platform will give better road driving and efficiency too. The Thar Sports would be also a big leap forward and also controversial given the change in architecture, But, the design looks more like a mini Defender with boxy lines and the typical upright stance, It would be compact but tough looking and would slot above the XUV 3XO but below the Scorpio N and the Roxx while being another SUV for a compact family car buyer.


The other change would be the powertrains as it could get the powertrains from the XUV 3XO but also sport the larger turbo petrols as well. Expect the SUV to gain features like a panoramic sunroof too and perhaps ADAS and a 360 degree camera amongst others. The engine lineup will also include a diesel engine which is a staple of Mahindra SUVs.

This new SUV would see the light of the day around 15th August and would be revealed at the mega Mahindra event while the launch would be later around the festive season. Mahindra will certainly increase its volumes with this product and thus will further cement its SUV sales grip with various products placed at different segments. 

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 09:57 AM (IST)
