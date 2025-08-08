Triumph Thruxton 400 Cafe Racer Takes Aim At Royal Enfield Continental GT

Triumph Thruxton 400 has been launched at Rs 2.74 lakh and it shares its platform with the Speed 400. Of course the biggest difference with the Speed 400 is the cafe racer styling while it has more power too. The styling is a retro cafe racer look and comes with clip on bars as well while having a distinct fairing. Compared to the Speed 400, there is also a black USD fork plus a single seater layout. However, there is a pillion seat with a removable cowl.

There are four colours on offer including a metallic racing yellow while all colours have a typical cafe racer vibe and racing heritage. Even the taillight is different from the Speed 400. In terms of the powertrain, the Thruxton 400 has a 398cc liquid cooled engine which develops 41.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm. In the Thruxton, now there is more power to the tune of 2bhp which is added. Gearbox is a 6speed unit and it has a slipper clutch too.





Triumph has also tweaked and changed the suspension to suit the cafe racer look of the Thruxton 400. Features on offer include switchable traction control, dual channel ABS, LCD screen and more. Here, Triumph has balanced the classic charm with the needed features. In terms of rivals, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has a larger engine but the Triumph has a better power to weight ratio. The Triumph is also lighter. In terms of the prices, the Thruxton 400 is around Rs 50,000 cheaper than the Continental GT 650 which is Rs 3.25 lakh. Overall, these two bring more choice for riders within the cafe racer segment