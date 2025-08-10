Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition First Look

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled a new special edition based on the Grand Vitara called Phantom Blaq edition which celebrates 10 years of Nexa. What started as a premium retail channel for Maruti Suzuki cars now has grown with numerous products like the Baleno. The Grand Vitara ever since its introduction has also been quite successful in its segment with mild hybrid and hybrid engines, S-CNG along with even AWD.





The Phantom Blaq edition meanwhile gets a matte black colour wrap and black alloys. Inside, there is an all black interior too with gold accents and faux leather upholstery. Available only on the Strong Hybrid Alpha+ variant, the features list on the Phantom Blaq consists of a 9inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, connected car tech, 360 degree camera, heads up display, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof etc. Safety features include six airbags, ABS, ESP, reverse parking sensors and more.





Nexa first started with the S-Cross while later the immensely popular Baleno joined in which grew sales for Nexa. We also have cars like the Grand Vitara which has been quite successful in the compact SUV space while later we had offerings like the Jimny available in Nexa outlets too.





The Phantom Blaq with an all black look is a wrap but it adds more presence to the design of the Grand Vitara while mechanically things are the same with the powertrains. The interior has the all black look too but the gold bits add some contrast.





All black based special editions are the latest trend these days and the Phantom Blaq is very much the same but like most SUV, matte black adds a menacing touch to the design.

